Canada’s Stanley Cup drought reaches 32 years

Canadians will have to wait at least another year to see a team north of the border lift the Stanley Cup.

Canada’s NHL championship drought extended to 32 years on Tuesday when the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final.

It’s the second year in a row the Oilers have lost to the Panthers in the final after dropping Game 7 last June.

This year was Edmonton’s third time getting so close to hockey’s holy grail after the Oilers lost in 2006.

The 1993 Montreal Canadiens are the last Canadian team to capture hockey’s top prize.

The 1994 and 2011 Vancouver Canucks, 2004 Calgary Flames, 2007 Ottawa Senators and 2021 Canadiens all lost in the Stanley Cup final to an American team.

The previous longest drought between Canadian Stanley Cup champions was a six-season slump from 1936 to 1941.

Edmonton was one of four Canadian teams in this year’s playoffs. The Canadiens failed to make it past the first round, while the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated in round two.