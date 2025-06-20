Jonathan Toews is poised to return to the NHL.

The longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain, who missed the past two seasons, is signing with the Winnipeg Jets, the team announced on Friday.

The kid from St. Vital is coming home. pic.twitter.com/8Gh9EmziGQ — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 20, 2025

Toews, a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks, faced health challenges from Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome and long COVID, causing him to miss the entire 2020–21 season and large parts of 2022–23.

His last NHL game was April 13, 2023. He finished that campaign with 15 goals and 31 points across 53 games.

During a hiatus, Toews underwent a holistic healing journey in India, which included a five-week Ayurvedic detox. He then expressed a desire to return to the NHL and indicated that he would sign with a team by July 1, 2025.

Born and raised in Winnipeg, the 37-year-old won gold with Team Canada at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. He’s also been awarded the Selke Trophy (2013) and Conn Smythe (2010). His best statistical season came in 2018-19, when he finished with a career-high 81 points and 35 goals.

Toews has amassed 119 points in 137 playoff games, including 21 points in 23 games when he won his third Cup with Chicago in 2015.

The Jets are coming off a 116-point, first-place finish in the Central Division. On June 12, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck won his third Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender and his first Hart Trophy as the league’s best player, becoming the first goalie to win the Hart since longtime Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price.

Winnipeg knocked off the St. Louis Blues in seven games before being eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round. Winnipeg last advanced to the Conference Finals in 2018.