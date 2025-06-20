WestJet cyberattack remains unresolved one week in, but operations unaffected

Passengers are seen in the WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov”

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2025 12:01 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2025 1:56 pm.

A cyberattack against WestJet that began last week remains unresolved, as questions linger about the nature and fallout of the breach.

The country’s second-largest airline said this week it was working to assess whether sensitive data or customers’ personal information was compromised after hackers accessed its internal systems.

The attack, which was detected late last week, has not affected operations but that some customers may run into “intermittent interruptions or errors” on WestJet’s website and app, according to an online advisory.

Spokesman Josh Yeats said Friday that investigations in collaboration with law enforcement are ongoing, but the company has not specified what type of cyber-intrusion took place, such as a malware or ransomware attack.

The breach at the Alberta-based airline arrived just ahead of foreign leaders, who gathered last weekend for the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., though no direct link to the event has been identified.

Airlines and airports have become increasingly popular prey for hackers, as their troves of personal and financial data and global reach make for tempting targets.

Japan Airlines said it was hit by a cyberattack on Dec. 26, causing delays to more than 20 domestic flights over the winter holidays. The airline said it was able to stop the onslaught and restore its systems hours later, with no impact on flight safety.

In September, hackers demanded US$6 million in bitcoin from the operator of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for documents they stole during a ransomware attack the month before and later posted on the dark web, according to the airport. The Port of Seattle, which owns and operates the airport, opted not to pay, an official said at the time.

WestJet first posted about the “cybersecurity incident” on June 13, soon after it started.

“WestJet has made significant progress on safeguarding our digital environment and supporting the specialized teams working to resolve the cyber incident,” the company said in an update Wednesday.

“We are working as quickly as possible to assess any potential data in scope.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2025.

— With files from The Associated Press

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wanted man in Danforth homicide linked to violent crimes in Durham: police

Toronto police identified a man wanted in a stabbing homicide in the city's east end this week, with the same suspect connected to a string of violent incidents in Durham Region. According to Toronto...

updated

1h ago

Mississauga teacher charged with child abuse after allegations of forcibly confining students

A local elementary school teacher is facing multiple charges following allegations of child abuse during the 2024–2025 academic year. Peel Regional Police say investigators launched a probe in May...

5h ago

3 injured in Mississauga condo fire

Three people have been taken to hospital after a condo fire in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the area of Embassy Avenue and Inverhouse Drive just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a fire. Mississauga...

2h ago

RCMP confirm two dead in Banff National Park rockslide

A second body has been recovered following a rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park.

updated

43m ago

Top Stories

Wanted man in Danforth homicide linked to violent crimes in Durham: police

Toronto police identified a man wanted in a stabbing homicide in the city's east end this week, with the same suspect connected to a string of violent incidents in Durham Region. According to Toronto...

updated

1h ago

Mississauga teacher charged with child abuse after allegations of forcibly confining students

A local elementary school teacher is facing multiple charges following allegations of child abuse during the 2024–2025 academic year. Peel Regional Police say investigators launched a probe in May...

5h ago

3 injured in Mississauga condo fire

Three people have been taken to hospital after a condo fire in Mississauga. Peel police were called to the area of Embassy Avenue and Inverhouse Drive just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a fire. Mississauga...

2h ago

RCMP confirm two dead in Banff National Park rockslide

A second body has been recovered following a rockslide at Bow Glacier Falls in Banff National Park.

updated

43m ago

Most Watched Today

4:01
Summer arrives with chance of rain and storms

Seasonal temperatures with the chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms on Friday as summer officially arrives late in the evening.

18h ago

0:43
Missing three-year-old girl from Montreal found alive in Ontario

A three-year-old girl from Montreal that had been missing for nearly a week has been found alive along an Ottawa highway in Ontario.

1:43
Taxi scam in Toronto frauds hundreds of victims, more than $500K in losses

Toronto Police say they have arrested 11 people and continue to search for two suspects linked to a criminal network running taxi scams that have allegedly stolen from more than 300 people.

1:05
TTC streetcar derails off busy intersection blocking commuters

A TTC streetcar derailed off a busy intersection during the morning commute on Dundas Street West & Bathurst Street.

2:17
Temperatures cool down ahead of heat wave

The GTA will see on and off showers throughout Thursday with cooler temperatures, before a heat wave hits the region this weekend.
More Videos