Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City to NBA title

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, shoots against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard during the second half of Game 7 of the NBA Finals basketball series Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted June 22, 2025 10:49 pm.

Last Updated June 22, 2025 11:39 pm.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Hamilton, Ont., walked off the court for the final time this season, collapsed into the arms of coach Mark Daigneault and finally smiled.

It was over.

The climb is complete. The rebuild is done. The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA champions.

The best team all season was the best team at the end, bringing the NBA title to Oklahoma City for the first time. Gilgeous-Alexander finished off his MVP season with 29 points and 12 assists, and the Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers — who lost Tyrese Haliburton to a serious leg injury in the opening minutes — 103-91 in Game 7 of the finals on Sunday night.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, minutes after being named playoff MVP. “So many hours. So many moments. So many emotions. So many nights of disbelief. So many nights of belief.

“It’s crazy to know that we’re all here, but this group worked for it. This group put in the hours and we deserve this.”

He becomes the fourth player in NBA history to win MVP, Finals MVP, a scoring title and play for a champion in the same season. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it once, Michael Jordan then did it four times, and Shaquille O’Neal was the last to do it.

Jalen Williams scored 20 points and Chet Holmgren had 18 for the Thunder, who finished off a season for the ages. Oklahoma City won 84 games between the regular season and the playoffs, tying the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls for third most in any season. Luguentz Dort of Montreal chipped in with nine points for the champions.

Only Golden State (88 in 2016-17) and the Bulls (87 in 2015-16) won more.

It’s the second championship for the franchise. The Seattle SuperSonics won the NBA title in 1979; the team was moved to Oklahoma City in 2008. There’s nothing in the rafters in Oklahoma City to commemorate that title.

In October, a championship banner is finally coming. A Thunder banner.

The Pacers led 48-47 at the half even after losing Haliburton to what his father said was an Achilles tendon injury about seven minutes into the game. But they were outscored 34-20 in the third quarter as the Thunder built a 13-point lead and began to run away.

Bennedict Mathurin of Montreal had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana, which still is waiting for its first NBA title. The Pacers — who were 10-15 after 25 games and were bidding to be the first team in NBA history to turn that bad of a start into a championship — had leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the series, but they simply didn’t have enough in the end.

Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ont., scored 15 points for the Pacers in Game 7.

Home teams improved to 16-4 in NBA Finals Game 7s. And the Thunder became the seventh champion in the last seven seasons, a run of parity like none other in NBA history.

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam was part of the Toronto team that won in 2019, Thunder guard Alex Caruso was part of the Los Angeles Lakers team that won in the pandemic “bubble” in 2020, Milwaukee won in 2021, Golden State in 2022, Pacers forward Thomas Bryant and Denver prevailed in 2023, and Boston won last year’s title.

And now, the Thunder get their turn. The youngest team to win a title in nearly a half-century has reached the NBA mountaintop.

The Thunder are the ninth franchise to win a title in NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s 12 seasons leading the league. His predecessor, David Stern, saw eight franchises win titles in his 30 seasons as commissioner.

Top Stories

Students should brace for 'uncomfortable conditions' Monday: TDSB

Toronto-area school boards say they have no plans to close schools on Monday due to the current heat and humidity gripping the city. The Toronto District School Board says while some schools are fully...

5h ago

City pools forced to intermittently close Sunday due to heat and humidity levels

The hot and humid temperatures have forced the City of Toronto to intermittently close several pools on Sunday, which were supposed to be open to provide relief from the heat for residents. CityNews...

4h ago

Police arrest suspect in fatal east end stabbing

The manhunt for a 24-year-old man wanted in a fatal stabbing in the city’s east end last week and a string of violent incidents in Durham Region is over. Toronto police say Anthony Olivera was found...

3h ago

1 man dead in 'targeted' stabbing at North York shelter; suspect arrested

Police are investigating after one person was killed in a stabbing in North York. Toronto police were called to 1677 Wilson Avenue, just east of Beverly Hills Drive, just after noon on Sunday. When...

5h ago

