33-year-old B.C. man identified as second Banff rockslide fatality

A rock slide, centre, is shown near Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta. in Banff National Park on Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

By Lauryn Heintz

Posted June 23, 2025 1:18 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 1:32 pm.

RCMP say the second person who died in a rockslide in Banff National Park last week was a 33-year-old man from Surrey, B.C.

The man was recovered on the morning of June 20, hours after the tragedy at Bow Glacier Falls, a nine-kilometre hiking route that runs along the edges of Bow Lake.

A name wasn’t provided, and police say no further information will be made public.

The first confirmed victim, who was recovered Thursday, has been identified as 70-year-old Calgarian Jutta Hinrichs.

Hinrichs was a longtime employee of the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine. She retired last summer.

Three others were taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and ground ambulance on June 19.

In total, 13 people were evacuated from the area following the rockslide.

François Masse, the Parks Canada Superintendent of the Lake Louise, Yoho, and Kootenay Field Unit, said Friday afternoon that the size of the rockslide couldn’t be measured at this time; however, he said, “the scope and size of this rockfall is extremely rare for the mountain.”

Parks Canada confirmed that a similar rockfall happened in 2023 in a similar area. Injuries were reported in that incident; however, they were minor.

