Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke vehicle crash
Posted June 23, 2025 11:01 am.
Last Updated June 23, 2025 11:02 am.
A male motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday night.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Humberline Drive and Albion Road area approaching Hwy. 27 just after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision.
A 36-year-old man was riding a black BMW motorcycle eastbound on Albion Road near Humberline Drive when a westbound black Honda Civic, driven by a 21-year-old man, made a left turn and collided with the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact TPS.