A male motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Humberline Drive and Albion Road area approaching Hwy. 27 just after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A 36-year-old man was riding a black BMW motorcycle eastbound on Albion Road near Humberline Drive when a westbound black Honda Civic, driven by a 21-year-old man, made a left turn and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact TPS.