Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Etobicoke vehicle crash

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Humberline Drive and Albion Road area approaching Hwy. 27 just after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 23, 2025 11:01 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 11:02 am.

A male motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were called to the Humberline Drive and Albion Road area approaching Hwy. 27 just after 8 p.m. for reports of a collision.

A 36-year-old man was riding a black BMW motorcycle eastbound on Albion Road near Humberline Drive when a westbound black Honda Civic, driven by a 21-year-old man, made a left turn and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact TPS.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

32m ago

Suspects ram excavator into Scarborough bank in break-in attempt: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank in Scarborough overnight. TPS confirmed with CityNews that...

1h ago

Impaired, unlicensed driver charged after multiple Mississauga hit-and-runs: police

A 39-year-old man with a lengthy history of driving prohibitions is facing a string of charges after a chaotic and dangerous series of hit-and-runs in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said. On Thursday,...

1h ago

Police investigating fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station parking lot

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station. DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday,...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

32m ago

Suspects ram excavator into Scarborough bank in break-in attempt: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank in Scarborough overnight. TPS confirmed with CityNews that...

1h ago

Impaired, unlicensed driver charged after multiple Mississauga hit-and-runs: police

A 39-year-old man with a lengthy history of driving prohibitions is facing a string of charges after a chaotic and dangerous series of hit-and-runs in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said. On Thursday,...

1h ago

Police investigating fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station parking lot

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station. DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday,...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Excavator seen tunneled into bank in failed break-in

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of an attempted break-in at a Scarborough bank where police say suspects used an excavator to ram into the building.

44m ago

3:22
Heat wave blankets the GTA

Feeling hot hot hot! Sweltering temperatures blanket the GTA. Afua Baah speaks with Torontonians trying to beat the heat.

13h ago

3:12
Heat wave continues Monday

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday as temperatures climb to the mid-30s with humidex values into the mid-40s. Relief from the heat not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

16h ago

3:04
World reacts to U.S. strikes on Iran

World leaders, politicians, and civilians -- providing a mixed bag of reactions to the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear hubs. Karling Donoghue takes a look.

16h ago

1:48
GTA under first heat warning of summer

A heat warning is in place across the GTA as the daytime high climbs to the mid-30s with humidex values in the 40s on Sunday.
More Videos