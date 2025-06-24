Pro squash gets the studio treatment in Toronto ahead of Olympic debut

Egypt's Mostafa Asal takes on England's Marwan El Shorbagy at the PSA Squash Tour Finals in Toronto on Monday, June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Posted June 24, 2025 8:44 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 8:48 am.

Much has changed on the pro squash scene since Lee Beachill was last in Toronto as a tour player nearly two decades ago.

The broadcast product has improved exponentially. Replay challenges have helped match flow and cut down on player-referee interaction. And the biggie, of course, is that squash can finally be called an Olympic sport.

The SmartCentres PSA Tour Finals, which started Monday at the Revival Film Studios in the city’s east end, are serving as a dress rehearsal of sorts for the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

“I just think the tie-in with the whole film side of it and the fact that we’re going to be on the ‘Back to the Future’ lot in Universal (Studios) in three years time is just quite a nice tie-in,” said Beachill, now the Pro Squash Association’s chief operating officer.

The Toronto studio, which lists “Good Will Hunting,” “Cinderella Man” and “Pixels” among the 200-plus films on its credit list, is hosting the five-day competition.

With limited invites to the top eight men’s and women’s players in the world, the all-glass showcourt shines brightly in the heart of the 12,000-square-foot Stage 3, complete with a backcourt grandstand with theatrical touches throughout.

A set that mimicked the Harrow School — a facility near London, England, where squash was born nearly two centuries ago — has been erected behind the court.

Photos of the sport’s greats adorn the walls inside the doors — Hashim Khan, Nicol David and Canada’s Jonathon Power, to name a few — along with an Olympic poster featuring the L.A. Games logo.

“I think we’ll be the talk of LA28 in terms of the venue being so unique,” Beachill said. “I think it’ll be one of those tickets that people will want to get their hands on to come and watch.

“Not just necessarily because it’s squash, but just the experience of going to watch an Olympic sport at Universal Studios is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Beachill, a former world No. 1, made several appearances as a player in Toronto when the city hosted the YMG Capital Classic (later called the Pace Canadian Squash Classic) at nearby Brookfield Place.

When plans to hold the 2004-25 Tour Finals in Bellevue, Wash., fell apart, the Ontario capital moved to the forefront as a host city. Beachill said it helped that Toronto has always been a solid squash market.

“I want to continue to try and bring this level of event and this level of athlete back here year after year,” he said. “So that’s what we’re going to be working on, hopefully we can have a few conversations this week and see where we go for next year and the years to come.”

An image of Power’s diving frame is imprinted on the top of the ‘Power Court’ that’s being used for the US$635,000 tournament. Each eight-player field is split into two pools for group play, with competition continuing through the finals on Friday.

In the afternoon play on Monday, top-ranked Mostafa Asal of Egypt dumped England’s Marwan ElShorbagy 11-1, 11-3, and Joel Makin of Wales defeated Egypt’s Youssef Soliman 11-5, 11-8.

In the women’s draw, Japan’s Satomi Watanabe outlasted Egypt’s Fayrouz Aboelkheir 11-7, 9-11, 13-11, and American Olivia Weaver topped Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam 11-9, 11-9.

In evening matches, top-ranked Nouran Gohar of Egypt beat American Amanda Sobhy 11-6, 10-11, 11-,6 and England’s Georgina Kennedy defeated Belgium’s Tinne Gilis 11-10, 6-11, 11-3.

Toronto-based Diego Elias of Peru defeated Egypt’s Karim Abdel Gawad 3-11, 11-6, 11-6, and New Zealand’s Paul Coll posted an 11-10, 11-4 win over England’s Mohamed ElShorbagy.

Toronto has a rich history with pro squash.

In addition to the YMG/Canadian Classic era, legendary rivals Jansher Khan and Jahangir Khan met in a memorable match at the 1990 Mennen Cup.

The city has hosted several editions of the national championships. Squash was also played at Exhibition Place in west-end Toronto when the city hosted the 2015 Pan Am Games.

The Canadian Women’s Open was added to the tour in 2023 and rose to silver status last year.

