Man seriously injured after being shot by police in Brampton

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by police in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to Ray Lawson Boulevard and Malta Avenue, near Hurontario Street, around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), no officers were injured in the shooting.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not known.

Police warn residents to expect a large police presence in the area.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in.