Drivers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see some much-needed relief at the pumps this week, with gas prices set to fall for a second straight day.

According to Roger McKnight of En-Pro International Inc., gas prices are slated to drop by five cents per litre on Thursday, June 26, bringing the average cost of regular fuel down to 132.9 cents per litre—a nine-cent decrease over just two days.

The latest cut follows a four-cent drop on Wednesday, when prices dipped from 141.9 cents per litre on Tuesday.

The lowest gas prices across Toronto and the GTA this month came on June 6 (131.9 cents per litre at most stations). Prices recently rose to 141.9 cents per litre on June 22.

The drop in gas prices slated for this week is interesting timing ahead of the Canada Day long weekend, despite July 1 falling on a Tuesday. Long weekends in Ontario—and across much of Canada—almost always drive gas prices up in the days leading up to the holiday, meaning a rise in Toronto and GTA gas prices should be expected at some point.

As such, drivers are encouraged to fill up their gas tanks sooner rather than later.