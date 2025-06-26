As the country marks the 158th anniversary of Confederation amid a recent surge in patriotism due to events south of the border, you can probably expect to see an uptick in the number of people who want to celebrate Canada Day on Tuesday.

While the biggest party is typically held in Ottawa, you don’t have to head to the nation’s capital to have a full day of activities. There are many events occurring across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

If you’re relying on transit to get around for festivities, transit agencies like GO Transit, TTC, MiWay, Brampton Transit, York Region Transit and Durham Region Transit (DRT) will have different service levels so double-check schedules ahead of time.

Here is a list of places, events and ways to celebrate Canada Day:

Toronto

Queen’s Park: The Legislative Assembly of Ontario will hold a large party between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. There will be two stages with a steady stream of entertainment, including Canadian breakdancing Olympic champion Phil Wizard. There will also be midway rides, games and crafts. The legislature will also be open for tours.

Amesbury Park Canada Day Celebration: If you’re in the west end of Toronto, visit the Amesbury Park Canada Day Celebration. Located off of Lawrence Avenue West and east of Black Creek Drive (151 Culford Rd.), the event kicks off at 10 a.m. There will be various activities, including a flea market, inflatable rides, music and food trucks. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Ashbridges Bay Park: It’s a signature viewing location in Toronto’s east end, and Ashbridges Bay Park (1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E.) will have a 15-minute fireworks display to cap off the day. The show begins at 10 p.m.

Centennial Park fireworks / Toronto Ribfest closing: Check out central Etobicoke for a taste of summer and a show. The Toronto Ribfest, complete with music and other fun activities, will have its final day at Centennial Park between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Once the festivities there finish, residents will be able to take in a fireworks show

East York Canada Day Festival: The 69th East York Canada Day Festival kicks off its rain-or-shine event at 10:30 a.m. with a parade starting at Dieppe Park and ending at Stan Wadlow Park (888 Cosburn Ave.). Once at Stan Wadlow Park, entertainment performance will start on the main stage along with a midway, an artisan market, food vendors and a beer garden. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Harbourfront Centre: The Harbourfront Centre, located at 235 Queens Quay West, will host an outdoor marketplace along with various free, live music, dance, comedy and other artistic performances. Festivities begin at 12 p.m. and the event ends with fireworks at 10:45 p.m.

Milliken Park: If you’re in Scarborough and want to enjoy fireworks closer to home, check out Milliken Park (5555 Steeles Ave. E.) at 10 p.m.

North York Civic Centre / Mel Lastman Square: The Yonge North York BIA will host a Canada Day party at Mel Lastman Square outside the North York Civic Centre (5100 Yonge St.) between 12 and 10 p.m. Organizers say there will be plenty to do at no charge for the whole family, including roaming buskers, musical acts, entertainment performances, a fire and dance show, a kids’ zone with inflatables, arts and crafts, face painting and a food fair. Yonge Street in front of Mel Lastman Square will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Fireworks will happen at 10 p.m.

Peel region

Brampton: The City of Brampton is hosting its Canada Day party at Chinguacousy Park (9050 Bramalea Rd.) and organizers say it will take on a country flair. Inflatable rides, games, live music and a vendors’ market are all on tap. The event starts at 12 p.m. with main stage acts starting at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Caledon Canada Day and Strawberry Festival: If you’re craving a sweet and seasonal treat, start your day off at the Caledon Fairgrounds (18297 Hurontario St.) for a celebration of Canada and strawberries. The event opens with an all-day breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Food vendors and artisans will open at 9 a.m. Live performances, a car show, a petting zoo, a beer garden and a parade will all happen at different points throughout the rest of the day. The last formal event starts at 3 p.m.

Downtown Mississauga: Celebration Square (300 City Centre Dr.) will be home to one of two major Canada Day events in Mississauga. Starting at 4 p.m., the square will see a variety of live, artistic performances and there will be a kids’ zone with various activities. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Certain roads in the immediate area will be closed to traffic for parts of the evening and night.

Port Credit: Dubbed Canada Day #InThePort, part of Lakeshore Road East (between Hurontario Street and Stavebank Road) in Mississauga’s south end will be closed for a large street festival. A Ferris wheel with amusement games, roaming buskers, live performances, a kids’ zone and vendors will all be part of the event. It kicks off at 12 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. Fireworks on the Credit River will begin at 10 p.m.

York region

Aurora: Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade on Yonge Street followed by a series of events at Lambert Willson Park (135 Industrial Pkwy. N.), including a citizenship ceremony, games, inflatables as well as musical and educational performances. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Markham: Markham Centre (east of Birchmount Road on Enterprise Boulevard) will play host to the community’s Canada Day festivities. Running between 3 and 10:30 p.m., there will be entertainment and activities for the whole family along with various food vendors. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Newmarket: The Town of Newmarket will be splitting up its festivities into two parts of the day. The daytime concert and festival will run between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Riverwalk Commons (200 Doug Duncan Dr.), featuring music, children’s activities, buskers and vendors. The evening concert and fireworks display will run between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Richmond Hill: Located at Richmond Green Park (1300 Elgin Mills Rd. E.), organizers say they want to bring elements across the country to Richmond Hill’s event. Along with a national Canada Day drumming initiative and showcasing Indigenous cinema, there will be musical entertainment, an amusement area, an arts exhibition and various food vendors. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Vaughan: There will be a party at North Maple Regional Park (11085 Keele St.) that will run between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. A food zone, an artisan marketplace, music and activities for the whole family are planned. Canada’s Wonderland will have fireworks at 10 p.m. on June 30.

Whitchurch-Stouffville: The Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville will hold its Canada Day party at Memorial Park (2 Park Dr.) starting at 5 p.m. “Canada-themed” activations, music and food trucks will be part of the event. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Durham region

Ajax: Ajax Downs Racetrack (50 Alexander’s Crossing) will host the town’s party between 2 and 10 p.m. A variety of cultural and musical performances are set to happen along with a community marketplace, “interactive experiences,” and food and beer vendors. There will also be a “sensory zone” where loud noises will be reduced and there will be “sensory-focused” activities. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. Shuttle bus service will also be available.

Bowmanville: Between 5 and 10 p.m., the Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex (2440 Highway 2) will have music, children’s entertainment, inflatables, a community market, buskers and various free giveaways. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.

Oshawa: Promising a range of musical performances, educational experiences and many other kinds of entertainment, the City of Oshawa is hosting its Canada Day party at Lakeview Park (55 Lakeview Park Ave.) between 2 and 10 p.m. It opens by participating in a national drumming celebration. There will also be a midway and community displays. DRT will be operating shuttle buses. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Pickering: The City of Pickering will be holding its festivities in two parts. The daytime celebration will happen between 12 and 5 p.m. at Esplanade Park (1 The Esplanade) with music, community “activations” and food vendors. Between 7 and 10 p.m., the party will shift to Kinsmen Park (705 Sandy Beach Rd.). Fireworks are set for 10 p.m.

Whitby: Officials say they’ll be putting on the “largest fireworks show in the Region of Durham.” You’ll be able to take in the display at Victoria Fields (345 Watson St. W.) starting at around 10 p.m. A hub of food trucks will also be present.

Halton region

Burlington: The City of Burlington will be holding Canada Day festivities all day at and near Spencer Smith Park (1400 Lakeshore Rd.), starting with five-kilometre run at 8:30 a.m. At 12 p.m., a free yoga class will start along with food vendors and a kids’ zone. Entertainment acts start at 4 p.m. followed by a drone show at 9:40 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Oakville: Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park (2340 Ontario St.). Organizers said there will be a variety of community and musical performances, cultural displays, sports activities, buskers, children’s activities and food trucks. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Oakville Transit will be operating a shuttle to and from Bronte GO station (the last southbound bus to the park leaves at 9:30 p.m.) as there’s no parking on-site.

Hamilton and Niagara

Hamilton: Starting at 1 p.m., Canada Day at Bayfront Park (200 Harbour Front Dr.) will get underway with a food truck rally and a kids’ zone with inflatables. Throughout the rest of the day, there will be buskers, artisans, and various performances at the main stage. A sensory space will also be available for people who need a quiet, low-stimulation area. Fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Niagara Falls: While most of the attractions on Clifton Hill will be open late, head down to the falls where the water will be illuminated in red and white. A fireworks show is scheduled for 10 p.m.

