Workers at CN Tower locked out amid labour dispute, union says

Toronto's CN Tower, pictured on Sept. 5, 2021.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted June 30, 2025 6:39 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2025 7:22 am.

More than 250 unionized workers at the CN Tower have been locked out amid a labour dispute, just a day before Canada Day.

Unifor’s national president, Lana Payne, said the decision by Canada Lands Company, which operates the tourist attraction in the heart of downtown Toronto, to lock out workers “at the start of peak tourism season, rather than negotiating a fair agreement, speaks volumes.”

“It’s incredibly disappointing that visitors and local residents alike will be denied the full CN Tower experience, including its dining services, due to the company’s refusal to respect its workers,” Payne stated in a release.

Over the weekend, the union said labour talks with Canada Lands Company had reached a standstill, raising the risk of a lockout or strike.

Unifor said workers were locked out as of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

“This lockout is not only an attack on workers-it’s a blow to Toronto’s tourism economy,” said Shan Ramanathan, president of Unifor Local 4271. “We remain ready to return to the bargaining table at any time.”

Unifor Local 4271 represents about full-time and part-time workers at the CN Tower, including hosts, wait staff, bartenders and a kitchen crew of chefs, cooks and butchers.

The union said it has been at the bargaining table, working to secure a “fair deal that addresses long-standing concerns,” such as pension improvements and wage increases, among other issues.

“Workers have gone more than 15 years without improvements to their pension, while wages have failed to keep pace with inflation. In addition, there has been no meaningful progress on benefits, and persistent health and safety issues remain unaddressed in the workplace,” the union said.

Officials who operate the CN Tower say in the event of a labour disruption, the observation levels, EdgeWalk, and the Shop will remain open while food and beverage services would be temporarily unavailable.

With files from The Canadian Press

