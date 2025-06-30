Scorching temperatures grip Europe, putting regions on high alert

A person rests in the Retiro park in Madrid on June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Paul White)

By Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Posted June 30, 2025 6:39 am.

Last Updated June 30, 2025 7:04 am.

Forest fires fanned by high winds and hot, dry weather damaged some holiday homes in Turkey as a lingering heat wave that has cooked much of Europe led authorities to raise warnings and tourists to find ways to beat the heat on Monday.

A heat dome hovered over an arc from France, Portugal and Spain to Turkey, while data from European forecasters suggested other countries were set to broil further in coming days. New highs are expected on Wednesday before rain is forecast to bring respite to some areas later this week.

“Extreme heat is no longer a rare event — it has become the new normal,” tweeted U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres from Seville, Spain, where temperatures were expected to hit 42 Celsius (nearly 108 Fahrenheit) on Monday afternoon.

Reiterating his frequent calls for action to fight climate change, Guterres added: “The planet is getting hotter & more dangerous — no country is immune.”

In France, which was almost entirely sweltering in the heatwave on Monday and where air conditioning remains relatively rare, local and national authorities were taking extra effort to care for homeless and elderly people and people working outside.

Some tourists were putting off plans for some rigorous outdoor activities.

“We were going to do a bike tour today actually, but we decided because it was gonna be so warm not to do the bike tour,” said Andrea Tyson, 46, who was visiting Paris from New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Authorities in Portugal issued a red heat warning for seven of 18 districts as temperatures were forecast to hit 43 degrees Celsius, a day after logging a record June temperature of 46.6 degrees C. Almost all inland areas were at high risk of wildfires.

In Turkey, forest fires fanned by strong winds damaged some holiday homes in Izmir’s Doganbey region and forced the temporary closure of the airport in Izmir, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Authorities evacuated four villages as a precaution, the Forestry Ministry said.

In Italy, the Health Ministry put 21 cities under its level three “red” alert, which indicates “emergency conditions with possible negative effects” on healthy, active people as well as at-risk old people, children and chronically ill people.

Regional governments in northwestern Liguria and southern Sicily in Italy put restrictions on outdoor work, such as construction and agricultural labor, during the peak heat hours.

In southern Germany, temperatures of up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) were expected on Monday, and they were forecast to creep higher until midweek – going as high as 39 degrees (102F) on Wednesday.

Some German towns and regions imposed limits on how much water can be taken from rivers and lakes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada cancelled its digital services tax. What was it and why did the U.S. hate it?

Tech giants such as Amazon and Google will not have to shell out close to $2 billion as expected today, as Canada moved to cancel the controversial digital services tax on Sunday, just one day before the...

2h ago

Workers at CN Tower locked out amid labour dispute, union says

More than 250 unionized workers at the CN Tower have been locked out amid a labour dispute, just a day before Canada Day. Unifor's national president, Lana Payne, said the decision by Canada Lands Company,...

18m ago

Is Canada now free of internal trade barriers? Read the fine print

Federal and provincial leaders are working to dismantle internal trade barriers that push up the cost of goods and make it harder to do business within Canada. But anyone expecting all of them to be...

1h ago

Where you can celebrate Canada Day 2025 in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

Here is a roundup of Canada Day 2025 celebrations and fireworks shows in Toronto and all across the GTA region.

Top Stories

Canada cancelled its digital services tax. What was it and why did the U.S. hate it?

Tech giants such as Amazon and Google will not have to shell out close to $2 billion as expected today, as Canada moved to cancel the controversial digital services tax on Sunday, just one day before the...

2h ago

Workers at CN Tower locked out amid labour dispute, union says

More than 250 unionized workers at the CN Tower have been locked out amid a labour dispute, just a day before Canada Day. Unifor's national president, Lana Payne, said the decision by Canada Lands Company,...

18m ago

Is Canada now free of internal trade barriers? Read the fine print

Federal and provincial leaders are working to dismantle internal trade barriers that push up the cost of goods and make it harder to do business within Canada. But anyone expecting all of them to be...

1h ago

Where you can celebrate Canada Day 2025 in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area

Here is a roundup of Canada Day 2025 celebrations and fireworks shows in Toronto and all across the GTA region.

Most Watched Today

2:44
Toronto Pride weekend wraps up with iconic parade

The iconic pride parade took over the streets of downtown Sunday afternoon to close out the weekend celebrations. Over 25 thousand marchers and 250 groups took part in Toronto’s most colourful event of the year. Catalina Gillies reports.

13h ago

3:10
Local residents say noise from Stackt market is 'unbearable'

Local residents continue to speak up about what they say is continuous noise from Stackt market. Dilshad Burman with their concerns and the city's response.

23h ago

3:00
Pride weekend events and road closures

With numerous events at multiple venues and road closures, Dilshad Burman with what you can expect and what to prepare for this Pride weekend.
2:38
Canada Day 2025 marks 40th anniversary since cellphone service began in the country

This Canada Day will hold a little extra significance for cellphone users across the country. It was on July 1, 1985, when the first cellular telephone call took place between the former mayors of Toronto and Montreal. Nick Westoll takes a look back.
1:45
Toronto to make automated speed enforcement cameras more visible

Responding to criticism the automated speed cameras are 'speed traps' Mayor Olivia Chow passed a motion at council to make the cameras easier to see. The updated cameras will be "loud, big and colourful" says Chow.
More Videos