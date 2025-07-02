‘Appalled and disgusted’: Muslim woman allegedly assaulted, stomped on in Oshawa

Screen grab from a video posted to social media showing an alleged attack against a Muslim woman at an Oshawa restaurant. X/NCCM

By John Marchesan

Posted July 2, 2025 7:52 pm.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is ‘appalled and disgusted’ after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa.

According to a social media post, the NCCM says the woman, who owns a local restaurant, observed a group of individuals allegedly trying to rob the restaurant and confronted them.

“The attackers pulled off the woman’s hijab and proceeded to assault her, including stomping on her head,” the organization said.

The NCCM says they would like police to investigate the incident as a hate-motivated crime.

Durham Regional Police tell CityNews they have yet to receive a report about the alleged incident.

“The facts are clear: Islamophobic attacks have spiked across the country in the past two years, including a recent string of Islamophobic incidents in the Durham region,” the NCCM said. “Our elected leaders must take action to address this wave of hate.”

The NCCM plans to speak more about this incident at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday in Oshawa.

