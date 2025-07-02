Carney to meet with automotive sector CEOs as U.S. trade talks continue

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with automotive sector CEOs this morning.

The sector is a key front in the trade war between the United States and Canada.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s Office said the CEOs of Ford Canada, Stellantis Canada and GM Canada will be in attendance, along with Brian Kingston of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said repeatedly that the U.S. does not need Canadian cars and he wants to see automotive companies move all production to the U.S.

The U.S. has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on vehicles manufactured in Canada, with a carve-out for components built in the U.S. through the highly integrated vehicle supply chain.

Canada and the U.S. are back at the bargaining table after Trump called a halt to trade talks over Canada’s plan to impose a digital services tax on multinational tech firms — a plan the Carney government called off Sunday evening.

Carney has said he wants a new Canada-U.S. trade deal in place by July 21 and if that deadline isn’t met, he’ll boost Canadian trade countermeasures.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press