Hundreds of wildfires continue to burn different parts of Canada,

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District, as shown in this handout photo provided by BC Wildfire Service, has declared a local state of emergency for the Blue Sky Country region due to an encroaching out-of-control wildfire in south-central British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - BC Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 2, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 2, 2025 5:22 am.

Wildfires are currently raging in several provinces across Canada.

The BC Wildfire Service reports that crews are battling more than 70 wildfires in British Columbia, with one particularly intense wildfire near the community of Lytton, having led to a local state of emergency and several evacuation orders.

In Yukon, the territorial government has lifted an evacuation alert for the area surrounding Ethel Lake, located approximately a four-hour drive north of Whitehorse.

Despite this change, the wildfire that prompted the alert on June 24 remains out of control.

In Alberta, firefighting crews continue to combat over 67 wildfires, with 18 of them designated as out of control.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, there are approximately 465 wildfires currently listed as active across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press

