1 person dead in North York encampment fire

A person was found dead following an intense fire at an encampment site in North York.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted July 3, 2025 6:51 am.

Toronto paramedics say one person has died after an encampment fire in North York that has been extinguished.

Toronto fire crews and officers responded to the fire around 4 a.m. at 4 Credit Union Drive, in the Eglinton Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Fire Chief Jim Jessop says crews saw flames going up almost 40 feet in the air, and a number of propane tanks and compressed gas cylinders had exploded.

“It is quite the setup down there. There are numerous structures,” said Jessop at a news conference at the scene.

He also says that Toronto Fire officials had been to the encampment before to promote fire safety. 

No details of the person that has died has been released at this time.

The scene of a fatal outdoor fire on Credit Union Drive in North York on July 3, 2025
The scene of a fatal outdoor fire on Credit Union Drive in North York on July 3, 2025. (CityNews)

At the time of speaking to reporters, crews have left the encampment that was impacted alone, as they wait for the arrival of the coroner.

No one else was found on the site, according to Jessop.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

