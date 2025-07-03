Automakers ‘cautiously optimistic’ on EV mandate changes after meeting with PM

Liberal leader Mark Carney reacts as he participates in a demonstration during a tour of an auto parts factory on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Vaughan, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted July 3, 2025 12:01 pm.

Last Updated July 3, 2025 12:19 pm.

OTTAWA — The head of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association says he’s “cautiously optimistic” the federal government will repeal its electric vehicle sales mandate.

Brian Kingston was among several auto industry executives who met with Prime Minister Mark Carney yesterday in Ottawa.

Along with discussing the impact of U.S. tariffs, the automakers urged Carney to get rid of the EV mandate, saying there’s no way the industry can meet the targets it sets out.

The mandate policy states that, as of next year, 20 per cent of all new light-duty vehicles sold in Canada must be zero-emission, and that target rises annually to 100 per cent by 2035.

Kingston said if automakers can’t meet the 2026 target, they’ll have to pull about one million gas-powered vehicles from the market in order to comply with the sales mandate.

The most recent data from Statistics Canada shows EV sales in Canada dropped to 7.5 per cent in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham police investigating swarming of Muslim woman at Oshawa Pizza Pizza

Durham Regional Police are investigating and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted in Oshawa. Police say the...

1h ago

Ground operations resume following bomb threats at 6 Canadian airports

Airports are returning to normal operations after Canada's air traffic control service said some received bomb threats early Thursday morning. "Early this morning, NAV CANADA was made aware of bomb...

40m ago

1 person dead in North York encampment fire

Toronto paramedics say one person has died after an encampment fire in North York that has been extinguished. Toronto fire crews and officers responded to the fire around 4 a.m. at 4 Credit Union Drive,...

3h ago

Suspect arrested in High Park sexual assault

Toronto police say they have arrested a suspect for allegedly sexually assaulting a 62-year-old woman in High Park in early June. Officers were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside...

1h ago

Top Stories

Durham police investigating swarming of Muslim woman at Oshawa Pizza Pizza

Durham Regional Police are investigating and the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) says it is 'appalled and disgusted' after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted in Oshawa. Police say the...

1h ago

Ground operations resume following bomb threats at 6 Canadian airports

Airports are returning to normal operations after Canada's air traffic control service said some received bomb threats early Thursday morning. "Early this morning, NAV CANADA was made aware of bomb...

40m ago

1 person dead in North York encampment fire

Toronto paramedics say one person has died after an encampment fire in North York that has been extinguished. Toronto fire crews and officers responded to the fire around 4 a.m. at 4 Credit Union Drive,...

3h ago

Suspect arrested in High Park sexual assault

Toronto police say they have arrested a suspect for allegedly sexually assaulting a 62-year-old woman in High Park in early June. Officers were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Bomb threats temporarily halt flights across several Canadian airports

All flights at six Canadian airports were temporarily grounded after NAV Canada reported it was investigating bomb threats in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver.

2h ago

0:45
Muslim woman assaulted, had hijab removed in Oshawa: NCCM

The National Council of Canadian Muslims says it is ‘appalled and disgusted’ after a Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted early Wednesday morning in Oshawa.

1h ago

2:32
Toronto outlines rat response plan

Rattled by rodents. Toronto outlines its rat response plan as the city takes action on managing the vermin infestation. Afua Baah reports.

15h ago

2:53
New provincial regulatory changes give nurses expanded powers

The province is taking another step to expand roles for nurse practitioners and registered nurses.

14h ago

2:14
Parkside speed camera re-installed along with a security camera

A new security camera has been installed to deter vandalism of the Parkside Drive speed camera. Michelle Mackey has community reaction.

17h ago

More Videos