Convicted murderer who escaped from Quebec prison may be in southwestern Ontario

Photo of Lori Bill Germa, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after escaping from a minimum-security prison in Quebec. OPP/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2025 10:46 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2025 5:40 pm.

A 69-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a prison in Quebec’s Laurentians area might be in southwestern Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.

Correctional Service Canada said staff discovered late Saturday that Lori Bill Germa was not present during an inmate count at the minimum-security unit of Archambault Institution north of Montreal, where he is serving a first-degree murder sentence.

Germa is 5’10, weighs 166 pounds and is bald with light skin and brown eyes.

He has multiple tattoos, including a sword with the name “Carol” and two seahorses and two dragons on his right arm, as well as dragons, a cloud with lightning bolts, and the Grim Reaper. He also has a scar on his left eyebrow and a scar on his left leg.

OPP said Sunday afternoon that they had joined the search after being notified by Quebec provincial officers.

“South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit is now assisting in this investigation and believe that the wanted individual may be in Southwestern Ontario, more specifically in the South Bruce or Hanover areas,” the force said in a news release.

The release specified that Germa had been convicted of murder in 1992.

Germa is the second convicted killer to escape from Archambault in the last few weeks.

Fellow inmate Richard Plourde escaped on June 22 and was arrested by Quebec provincial police the following day.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Amid a renewed return-to-office push, experts outline what your options are

As the number of in-office days is set to increase for many of Canada’s hybrid workers, return-to-office mandates are setting the stage for tension between employees and employers. Remote and hybrid...

5h ago

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline, but hints of more time for talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before a Wednesday deadline, with plans for the United States to start sending letters...

11m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow leading trade mission to the U.K., Ireland

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will be leading a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland, which she says will focus on supporting economic opportunities for Toronto businesses and workers. The...

16m ago

Teen boy killed in stabbing near Woodbine Park, police say

A teenager is dead after being stabbed near Woodbine Park late Saturday evening. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, just after...

4m ago

Top Stories

Amid a renewed return-to-office push, experts outline what your options are

As the number of in-office days is set to increase for many of Canada’s hybrid workers, return-to-office mandates are setting the stage for tension between employees and employers. Remote and hybrid...

5h ago

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline, but hints of more time for talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up pressure on trading partners to quickly make new deals before a Wednesday deadline, with plans for the United States to start sending letters...

11m ago

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow leading trade mission to the U.K., Ireland

TORONTO — Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow will be leading a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland, which she says will focus on supporting economic opportunities for Toronto businesses and workers. The...

16m ago

Teen boy killed in stabbing near Woodbine Park, police say

A teenager is dead after being stabbed near Woodbine Park late Saturday evening. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, just after...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
What's happening in Toronto on July 4/5 weekend

Summer is festival season in Toronto and Dilshad Burman has a few events from across the city to check out this weekend.
2:13
Summerlicious returns to Toronto, celebrating local flavours and economic recovery

Toronto has come alive with the flavours of Summerlicious. As Jazan Grewal reports, the annual summer staple is a celebration of food, culture and community.

1:50
High Park sexual assault suspect out on probation at time of arrest

The suspect charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at High Park was out on probation at the time of his arrest. Erica Natividad with the details and what that could mean for a bail hearing.

2:41
Toronto releases pre-approved housing designs for garden, laneway suites

Rhianne Campbell reports, the new measures come as a way to boost construction on new housing, cut designs costs, and speed up permit approval times.
2:21
Humidex to send temperatures soaring this weekend

Toronto and the GTA is under a heat warning as hot and humid weather moves in for the weekend with highs in the low 30s, feeling like the 40s. There's also the potential for afternoon showers and storms on Saturday.
More Videos