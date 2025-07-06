Convicted murderer who escaped from Quebec prison may be in southwestern Ontario

A 69-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a prison in Quebec’s Laurentians area might be in southwestern Ontario, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.

Correctional Service Canada said staff discovered late Saturday that Lori Bill Germa was not present during an inmate count at the minimum-security unit of Archambault Institution north of Montreal, where he is serving a first-degree murder sentence.

Germa is 5’10, weighs 166 pounds and is bald with light skin and brown eyes.

He has multiple tattoos, including a sword with the name “Carol” and two seahorses and two dragons on his right arm, as well as dragons, a cloud with lightning bolts, and the Grim Reaper. He also has a scar on his left eyebrow and a scar on his left leg.

OPP said Sunday afternoon that they had joined the search after being notified by Quebec provincial officers.

“South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit is now assisting in this investigation and believe that the wanted individual may be in Southwestern Ontario, more specifically in the South Bruce or Hanover areas,” the force said in a news release.

The release specified that Germa had been convicted of murder in 1992.

Germa is the second convicted killer to escape from Archambault in the last few weeks.

Fellow inmate Richard Plourde escaped on June 22 and was arrested by Quebec provincial police the following day.