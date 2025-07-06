Hamilton Police investigating 2 shootings that left victims with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are investigating a pair of separate shootings that took place in Hamilton over the weekend.

Authorities say the first shooting happened on Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. near Harmony Avenue and Barton Street East.

“A vehicle travelling westbound on Barton was shot at by two suspects on foot,” Hamilton Police said in a news release. “The suspects ran south and the victim drove to a nearby mall to call police.”

“Initial evidence indicates the incident may be targeted,” police added. “One individual was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Early the next morning, police were called to a party at a short-term rental property on Highway 6, near Concession Road 6 West in Flamborough for reports of a shooting.

“One person sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital,” police said.

No suspect or vehicle description was provided.

Investigators are asking the public to review any surveillance or dash camera footage for suspicious activity.