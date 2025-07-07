Ontario Premier Doug Ford pitches railway to Ring of Fire, Alberta is on board

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, models a new belt buckle presented to him by Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, after signing agreements to build new energy and trade infrastructure in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 7, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2025 12:55 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2025 1:31 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed an agreement with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to help build a railway to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region.

The two premiers signed two non-legally binding memorandums of understanding today about increasing trade and building energy corridors, including commitments to build oil and natural gas pipelines to northern and southern Ontario.

Ford has been trying for years to build a critical mineral supply chain that would connect the mines in northern Ontario to processing facilities further south.

Two First Nations are leading environmental assessments on three roads that would connect the Ring of Fire region to the provincial highway system.

Ford’s government recently passed legislation in an effort to speed up the construction of a mine in the Ring of Fire by creating so-called special economic zones where provincial and municipal laws can be suspended for certain projects.

That new law has sparked outrage from First Nations who say it tramples their rights and ignores their concerns.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and...

2m ago

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

5h ago

'Always connected': Masai Ujiri bids emotional farewell to Toronto and Raptors in heartfelt tribute

Masai Ujiri says he will always have deep ties to Toronto. The former Raptors president reflected on his 12 years in Toronto with a tribute video shared on his Giants of Africa YouTube channel on Monday. In...

1h ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve crowd control...

1h ago

Top Stories

Teen boy, 14, identified as victim in fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park

A 14-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Woodbine Park over the weekend. Homicide investigators say paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and...

2m ago

3,000-plus tickets issued, 245 vehicles towed in downtown Toronto 'no-stopping' blitz

More than 3,000 tickets were handed out, and over 240 vehicles were towed during a two-week enforcement blitz targeting "no stopping" zones in downtown Toronto, police say. The joint initiative between...

5h ago

'Always connected': Masai Ujiri bids emotional farewell to Toronto and Raptors in heartfelt tribute

Masai Ujiri says he will always have deep ties to Toronto. The former Raptors president reflected on his 12 years in Toronto with a tribute video shared on his Giants of Africa YouTube channel on Monday. In...

1h ago

Toronto's Rogers Stadium set to welcome Coldplay, with crowd control 'adjustments'

Rogers Stadium is set to welcome tens of thousands of Coldplay fans tonight for the first of four shows by the British rock band, as organizers say they are "making adjustments" to improve crowd control...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:27
Annex bar targeted in shooting: police

Toronto police are investigating what they say was a targeted shooting at a bar in the Annex neighbourhood.

4h ago

1:40
Driver facing charges after crash into 10 vehicles, 5 hospitalized in Scarborough

A suspected impaired driver is facing charges after crashing into 10 vehicles, leaving five hospitalized in Scarborough.

5h ago

2:34
Tenants of Mississauga condo frustrated by chronic issues with A/C system

Tenants of a Mississauga condo complex say they continue to be plagued with chronic A/C issues and are fed up with management for not providing a permanent fix. Afua Baah reports.

20h ago

2:16
New data reveals crime rates are down in Toronto and several GTA cities.

Latest data from Toronto police and several GTA police forces show that crime rates have dropped significantly over the last several years. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

20h ago

2:28
Extreme heat subsides on Monday

There's a chance of showers Monday morning and afternoon as the heat warning across the GTA comes to an end.

20h ago

More Videos