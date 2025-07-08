10-year-old child killed in high-speed collision in Hamilton

A 10-year-old child died following a three-vehicle crash Sunday night in Hamilton’s southeast end, police confirmed.

The collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on July 6, near the intersection of Trinity Church Road and Guyatt Road.

According to Hamilton Police, a GMC Sierra pickup truck travelling southbound at high speed crossed the centre line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The truck slammed head-on into a northbound Honda Civic carrying four people.

The impact hurled the Civic backwards into the path of an oncoming Ford Explorer, triggering a second collision. The Explorer was forced into a ditch and came to rest several metres from the scene.

All four people in the Civic were injured. The 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. One occupant remains in life-threatening condition, another is listed as critical, and a fourth suffered minor injuries.

Three people in the GMC Sierra sustained minor injuries. Their identities have not yet been released, and no charges have been laid at this time.

Hamilton Police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation. The crash site remained closed for several hours overnight as officers combed through the wreckage to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage from the area to come forward.