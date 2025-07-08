A 39-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple firearms-related charges after police discovered two rifles—one with a prohibited magazine—inside his home, despite being legally banned from possessing any weapons.

On June 15, 2025, Peel Regional Police officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Bloor Street and Bridgewood Drive.

While investigating the complaint, officers found firearms and ammunition improperly stored inside the home. Among the seized weapons were an SKS semi-automatic rifle equipped with a prohibited magazine and a bolt-action rifle.

Police later confirmed that the accused, Muamer Spahic, was under a court-imposed firearms prohibition at the time of the incident and was not legally permitted to possess any weapons. The origin of the firearms and how Spahic obtained them remains under investigation.

Photos

Photo courtesy: Peel Regional Police.

Photo courtesy: Peel Regional Police.

Spahic was arrested at the scene and charged with several serious offences, including, two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession contrary to order, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, breach of probation and mischief over $5,000.

Police say that while in custody, the accused allegedly caused extensive damage to the divisional holding cell and fire suppression system, resulting in an additional charge of mischief over $5,000.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to come forward.