Mississauga man charged after multiple rifles seized from home despite firearms ban

Police later confirmed that the accused, Muamer Spahic, was under a court-imposed firearms prohibition at the time of the incident. Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 8, 2025 10:25 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2025 10:26 am.

A 39-year-old Mississauga man is facing multiple firearms-related charges after police discovered two rifles—one with a prohibited magazine—inside his home, despite being legally banned from possessing any weapons.

On June 15, 2025, Peel Regional Police officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence near Bloor Street and Bridgewood Drive.

While investigating the complaint, officers found firearms and ammunition improperly stored inside the home. Among the seized weapons were an SKS semi-automatic rifle equipped with a prohibited magazine and a bolt-action rifle.

Police later confirmed that the accused, Muamer Spahic, was under a court-imposed firearms prohibition at the time of the incident and was not legally permitted to possess any weapons. The origin of the firearms and how Spahic obtained them remains under investigation.

Photos

Photo courtesy: Peel Regional Police.
Photo courtesy: Peel Regional Police.

Spahic was arrested at the scene and charged with several serious offences, including, two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited device, possession contrary to order, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, breach of probation and mischief over $5,000.

Police say that while in custody, the accused allegedly caused extensive damage to the divisional holding cell and fire suppression system, resulting in an additional charge of mischief over $5,000.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to come forward.

Top Stories

Four charged in alleged plot to take over land in Quebec City region: RCMP

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. Mounties...

46m ago

Number of homeless people in Toronto more than doubled between 2021 and 2024: report

A newly released survey shows the number of homeless people in Toronto has more than doubled between the spring of 2021 and last fall. Toronto's Street Needs Assessment (SNA) survey estimates that 15,400...

55m ago

Suspect arrested after violent 24-hour spree that allegedly included carjacking, robbery and vandalism

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of partaking in a violent spree over the course of 24 hours that included robberies, vandalism and a carjacking. Officers were first called on Friday, July...

1h ago

'Herded like cattle': Rogers Stadium faces crowd control test after Coldplay show

Coldplay fans appeared to experience a smoother exit from Toronto's Rogers Stadium on Monday night, after complaints of poor crowd control following the outdoor venue's inaugural show last week. But...

2h ago

