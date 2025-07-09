Armed forces needs to strengthen screening to weed out extremists: expert

A Canadian flag is shown on a soldier during an announcement at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A Canadian soldier has died in Latvia. The Canadian Armed Forces says Capt. Aaron Wideman died while off-duty in the Latvian capital, Riga. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted July 9, 2025 12:05 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 2:29 pm.

Terror charges laid against members of the Canadian Armed Forces over an alleged plot to form an anti-government militia show the military needs to do a better job of vetting at the recruitment stage, an expert in extremism said Wednesday.

University of Alberta political science professor Andy Knight said the fact that two of the four men charged Tuesday are active members of the armed forces shows the military isn’t doing enough to screen out nefarious actors.

“We need to do something about recruitment because if people are getting into the military with this kind of extremist ideology, it means that we’re not doing a very good job of screening,” he said.

He said extremism within the forces needs to be “explored and stamped out as soon as possible” so it doesn’t fester and spread.

Describing the case as one of “ideologically motivated violent extremism,” the RCMP announced Tuesday charges against four men over an alleged plot to forcibly take possession of land in the Quebec City area.

The men charged are alleged to have posted on Instagram in an attempt to recruit new members to their group.

The details of the case have shocked and surprised many — but not Knight. He conducted research for the Department of National Defence that uncovered racist and extremist beliefs among some military members.

“We can’t have these individuals getting into the military in the first place — being part of military operations, receiving military training, receiving weapons training — only to use that against the government or against the individuals outside,” he said. “That has to be dealt with right away.”

National security researcher Jessica Davis, president of the firm Insight Threat Intelligence, said the dozens of weapons seized in the case — which include explosives, assault rifles and a large stockpile of ammunition — amount to the “single largest cache ever recovered in a terrorism incident in Canada.”

Brig.-Gen. Vanessa Hanrahan, provost marshal of the Canadian Armed Forces, identified the two active members charged as Cpl. Marc-Aurèle Chabot and Cpl. Matthew Forbes, both from CFB Valcartier.

The other two facing charges are Simon Angers-Audet and Raphaël Lagacé.

Referring to Lagacé and Angers-Audet, Hanrahan said one is a former Armed Forces member, while the other is a former civilian instructor with the Royal Canadian Air Cadets. She did not specify which one is which.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

— With files from Morgan Lowrie in Montreal

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frustrations raised over GO Transit train service for Coldplay concerts at Rogers Stadium

Metrolinx staff also apologized after AI was used to reply to at least one GO Transit customer's complaint about Barrie line trains.

0m ago

'Unprovoked act of violence': Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging the individual responsible for the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Mount Dennis last month to turn themselves in. Officers were...

2h ago

Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

1h ago

Cuts at Ontario colleges leading to nearly 10,000 job losses, union says

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says close to 10,000 college faculty and staff have either been let go or are projected to lose their jobs amid hundreds of program cancellations and suspensions...

46m ago

Top Stories

Frustrations raised over GO Transit train service for Coldplay concerts at Rogers Stadium

Metrolinx staff also apologized after AI was used to reply to at least one GO Transit customer's complaint about Barrie line trains.

0m ago

'Unprovoked act of violence': Suspect sought in fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Mount Dennis

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging the individual responsible for the shooting homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Mount Dennis last month to turn themselves in. Officers were...

2h ago

Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again despite new surveillance measures

The Parkside Drive speed camera, which has been repeatedly targeted in the city's west end, was cut down once again despite the recent installation of a surveillance camera. The speed camera was damaged...

1h ago

Cuts at Ontario colleges leading to nearly 10,000 job losses, union says

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says close to 10,000 college faculty and staff have either been let go or are projected to lose their jobs amid hundreds of program cancellations and suspensions...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Parkside Drive speed cam vandalized for 6th time, residents call for better safety measures

Residents living near Parkside Drive say they could use more road safety measures after its notorious speed cam was vandalized for a sixth time in eight months.

2h ago

0:35
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again, a week after being re-installed

After having only been re-installed a week ago, the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down again, marking the sixth time in the last eight months.

6h ago

2:45
Alleged terrorist activity by Quebec Canadian Armed Forces members

“They were recruiting,” said Cpl. Erique Gasse, RCMP media relations officer, about the three people charged in relation to alleged terrorist activity in Quebec involving active members of the Canadian Armed Forces. Gareth Madoc-Jones reports.

21h ago

2:20
Texas rescue groups reach day five of search as death toll surpasses 100

Search and rescue teams continue to look for survivors in central Texas after severe flash flooding wiped out the area, claiming the lives of more than 100 people.

2:16
Ontario Place waterpark, spa updated designs unveiled by Therme Canada

Therme Canada unveiled its updated designs for the controversial Ontario Place waterpark and spa expected to be built by 2029.

More Videos