Ottawa’s national security review, shutdown order ‘procedurally unfair’: Hikvision

Staffers wait for visitors under a display of CCTV images at the booth for Hikvision, a state-owned surveillance equipment manufacturer, during the Security China 2023 trade show in Beijing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted July 9, 2025 1:35 pm.

Last Updated July 9, 2025 2:58 pm.

OTTAWA — A Chinese maker of surveillance camera systems says the national security review process that led the federal government to order it to shut down its Canadian operations was unfair.

Hikvision makes the arguments in a court filing challenging a June 27 directive from the federal government to close down its business in Canada.

The company says the review process was procedurally unfair and the conclusion it reached was unreasonable.

Hickvision argues that government directive was based on incorrect assumptions.

Hikvision says Industry Minister Mélanie Joly abruptly concluded the review, did not properly communicate deadlines and declined to consider additional information the company wanted to provide.

Joly said in an online post following the shutdown order that the government looked at information and evidence provided by Canada’s security and intelligence community.

