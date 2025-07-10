George Harrison’s Beatles-era photos to be released in new book

FILE - George Harrison performs at a concert in London on April 6, 1992. (AP Photo/Max Nash, File)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted July 10, 2025 9:02 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2025 9:18 am.

A book of Beatles -era photographs taken by George Harrison, many of them never published, will be released next year.

Random House announced Thursday that “The Third Eye,” which includes more than 250 black and white and color images, is scheduled for Fall 2026. Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, compiled and curated the book, which covers the years 1963-69 and includes photos of the Beatles everywhere from their native Liverpool to India to Shea Stadium.

“I want to show people, from George’s unique photographic perspective during the Beatles’ early years, the moments when the whole of your life is ahead of you with unknowable possibilities,” Olivia Harrison said of her late husband, who died in 2001, in a statement released by Random House.

“His images in ‘The Third Eye’ capture that spirit.”

The Harrison book features essays by Olivia Harrison and by two celebrated literary authors: Irish novelist Colm Tóibín (a former chancellor of the University of Liverpool) wrote the introduction, and American short story writer George Saunders contributed an epilogue. “The Third Eye” also includes George Harrison’s words alongside his pictures.

Fellow Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr also have released photo books. Starr’s “Photograph,” also the title of a hit song written by Starr and Harrison, came out in 2015. In 2023, McCartney published “1964: Eyes of the Storm.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dashcam footage captures hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 401, driver wanted

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a driver who fled the scene following a collision on Highway 401 near Weston Road. Toronto OPP officers were investigating a separate crash at approximately...

39m ago

City of Toronto staff recommend stopping transit-priority lanes at Bloor on Bathurst, Dufferin

The transit-priority lanes were proposed by City of Toronto staff as part of the RapidTO initiative ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

15h ago

Frustrations raised over GO Transit train service for Coldplay concerts at Rogers Stadium

Metrolinx staff also apologized after AI was used to reply to at least one GO Transit customer's complaint about Barrie line trains.

17h ago

Trump says 50 per cent tariff on copper imports to come into effect August 1

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to impose the 50 per cent on copper imports on August 1 in hopes of boosting U.S. production of the crucial metal. Trump announced the tariff Wednesday on his...

11h ago

Top Stories

Dashcam footage captures hit-and-run collision on Hwy. 401, driver wanted

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a driver who fled the scene following a collision on Highway 401 near Weston Road. Toronto OPP officers were investigating a separate crash at approximately...

39m ago

City of Toronto staff recommend stopping transit-priority lanes at Bloor on Bathurst, Dufferin

The transit-priority lanes were proposed by City of Toronto staff as part of the RapidTO initiative ahead of the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

15h ago

Frustrations raised over GO Transit train service for Coldplay concerts at Rogers Stadium

Metrolinx staff also apologized after AI was used to reply to at least one GO Transit customer's complaint about Barrie line trains.

17h ago

Trump says 50 per cent tariff on copper imports to come into effect August 1

U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to impose the 50 per cent on copper imports on August 1 in hopes of boosting U.S. production of the crucial metal. Trump announced the tariff Wednesday on his...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Parkside Drive speed cam vandalized for 6th time, residents call for better safety measures

Residents living near Parkside Drive say they could use more road safety measures after its notorious speed cam was vandalized for a sixth time in eight months.

20h ago

1:49
'Unprovoked act of violence': Police reveal new details of fatal shooting of 15-year-old

Toronto police revealed new details of the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahkai James who was killed in June in an 'unprovoked act of violence.'

20h ago

0:37
Some TTC stations experiencing fare issues, declining card payments

Some TTC commuters are experiencing payment issues at the gates as the city's transit system works through technical difficulties with certain card payments.

0:35
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down again, a week after being re-installed

After having only been re-installed a week ago, the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down again, marking the sixth time in the last eight months.

0:59
Pierre Poilievre on losing his seat in the last election: 'Not a defeat, but a delay'

In an interview with Omni News, Pierre Poilievre reflected on losing his Ottawa-area riding in the last federal election and why he thinks his message didn't resonate with voters.

More Videos