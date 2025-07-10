Nutella maker Ferrero taking cereal company Kellogg private in a deal valued at about $3.1 billion

Ferrero, known for brands like Nutella and Butterfinger, is taking cereal company WK Kellogg private in a deal valued at approximately $3.1 billion.

The Ferrero Group will pay $23 for each Kellogg share. The transaction includes the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of WK Kellogg Co.’s portfolio of breakfast cereals across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

Kellogg’s brands include Fruit Loops, Special K, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies.

The deal, which still needs approval from Kellogg shareholders, is expected to close in the second half of the year. Once the transaction is complete, Kellogg’s stock will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the company will become a Ferrero subsidiary.