14-year-old pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 12, 2025 11:24 pm.

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Saturday evening.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the boy was walking near Midland Avenue and Finch Avenue East when he was struck by a vehicle just after 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics say the boy was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

Top Stories

'Innocent bystander' caught in the crossfire of brazen Hamilton shooting identified as woman, 26, from Ghana

A 26-year-old woman was spending time with a friend in downtown Hamilton on Friday when she was caught in the crossfire of a brazen shooting, according to police. Authorities say they received multiple...

6h ago

Man accused of threatening TTC driver with a knife

Police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of threatening a TTC bus driver with a knife, authorities say. According to the Toronto Police Service, the incident happened back in May 2025 in North...

31m ago

Olivia Chow reflects on mayoral term, recommits to 'fixing what's broken'

Mayor Olivia Chow is reflecting on the first two years of her term in office, saying she's recommitted to "fixing what's broken and building what matters." Chow was sworn in as Toronto’s 66th mayor...

10h ago

Body of missing woman found off Hwy. 401, common law partner charged with murder

Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a missing Toronto woman was discovered off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering. According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS),...

updated

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Scarborough community basketball program turns to crowdfunding to keep doors open

The co-founders of the Northball Athletics basketball program are launching a crowdfunding effort and a volunteer recruitment drive to sustain the initiative at its north Scarborough location. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

3:06
Stretch of heat expected to last until Thursday

Hot temperatures are expected to hit the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:21
Community rallies around 91-year old man evicted into homeless

A 91-year-old Toronto man who was evicted from his rental unit this week has found a temporary home after the community, and complete strangers, jumped into action. As Michelle Mackey reports, a GoFundMe has raised more than $5K for the senior.

1:14
Toronto police investigate body found along eastbound 401 in Pickering

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from people in the area.
0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

More Videos