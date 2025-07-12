14-year-old pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough early Saturday evening.

According to the Toronto Police Service, the boy was walking near Midland Avenue and Finch Avenue East when he was struck by a vehicle just after 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics say the boy was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.