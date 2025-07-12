Man wanted on province-wide arrest believed to be in Ontario

Halifax RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on a province-wide arrest for various charges included those associated with the use of a firearm.

RCMP say 29-year-old Shyheim Willis, originally from North Preston, is believed to be at large in Ontario. He is wanted and facing charges of careless use of a firearm and failure to comply with an appearance notice or summons.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Willis and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

He is described as 5″5′, 125 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Willis’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. RCMP say to refrain from approaching the man.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.