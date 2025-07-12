Man wanted on province-wide arrest believed to be in Ontario

Shyheim Willis, 29, is wanted on a province-wide arrest. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

By Rachel Morgan

Posted July 12, 2025 10:17 am.

Halifax RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man wanted on a province-wide arrest for various charges included those associated with the use of a firearm.

RCMP say 29-year-old Shyheim Willis, originally from North Preston, is believed to be at large in Ontario. He is wanted and facing charges of careless use of a firearm and failure to comply with an appearance notice or summons.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Willis and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

He is described as 5″5′, 125 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Willis’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. RCMP say to refrain from approaching the man.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he never meant to insult Toronto's Rogers Stadium

TORONTO — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he didn't mean to insult Toronto's newest concert venue when he called it a "weird stadium in the middle of nowhere." Martin issued the clarification...

4h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

6h ago

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

4h ago

Peel police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

There were no significant injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel Regional Police say three vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in the crash at...

1h ago

Top Stories

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he never meant to insult Toronto's Rogers Stadium

TORONTO — Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says he didn't mean to insult Toronto's newest concert venue when he called it a "weird stadium in the middle of nowhere." Martin issued the clarification...

4h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as conditions could persist until next Thursday

Toronto and the GTA are under a prolonged heat warning that will likely stretch well into next week. Environment Canada says all of southern Ontario will experience hot and humid conditions with Saturday...

6h ago

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

4h ago

Peel police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

There were no significant injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel Regional Police say three vehicles, including a police cruiser, were involved in the crash at...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Community rallies around 91-year old man evicted into homeless

A 91-year-old Toronto man who was evicted from his rental unit this week has found a temporary home after the community, and complete strangers, jumped into action. As Michelle Mackey reports, a GoFundMe has raised more than $5K for the senior.

18h ago

1:14
Toronto police investigate body found along eastbound 401 in Pickering

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from people in the area.

18h ago

0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

2:26
Trump threatens 35% tariffs on Canada in new letter to Carney

U.S. President Trump is once again threatening Canada with major tariffs, stating in a new letter penned to Carney he would be willing to lower the tariffs if his needs on stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. are met.

1:36
Payment issue at TTC fare gates resolved

Thousands of TTC riders were left frustrated for the past two mornings after a glitch in the system caused gates not to open for those using their debit, credit or mobile devices to pay.
More Videos