Olivia Chow reflects on mayoral term, recommits to ‘fixing what’s broken’

Mayor Olivia Chow is reflecting on the first two years of her term in office, saying she’s recommitted to “fixing what’s broken and building what matters.”

Chow was sworn in as Toronto’s 66th mayor on July 11, 2023, becoming the first person of colour to lead Canada’s most populous city after defeating former deputy mayor Ana Bailao and former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders. At the time, the former NDP MP and past city councillor pledged to build what she called a more caring and affordable city.

When she took over the chain of office, the City was facing a nearly $1 billion budget shortfall, a housing affordability crisis and aging public infrastructure, among other issues.

In an online post on Saturday, Chow listed some of her accomplishments, including reversing the “financial mess” at City Hall through a new deal with the province, which she claims has freed up “billions for better City services.” She also pointed to a record number of affordable and rent-controlled housing starts and increased investments in transit and free services across the city.

“If you know me, then you know I’m driven to fix things,” Chow writes. “I don’t easily accept obstacles or delays. It takes determination and pragmatism to get things done.”

Chow says she’s dedicated to getting the basics right and the bigger picture of a more affordable and safer city “where people can thrive.”

“With a year and a half left in this term, I’m recommitting to listening and acting, to always finding a path forward. With hope and determination to improve our city, for everyone,” says Chow.

The next municipal election is scheduled for October 26, 2026.