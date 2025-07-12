Two separate fires knocked down near Queen’s Park

Emergency crews were called to two separate fires in the same neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services were initially called about a fire on the third floor of a residential house near College Street and Henry Street just after 6:45 p.m.

Moments later, crews were called to another blaze just one block away on McCaul Street.

According to authorities, a food truck and its propane tank had caught on fire.

Both fires were knocked down just after 8:00 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say a fire fighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.