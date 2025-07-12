Two separate fires knocked down near Queen’s Park

Photo shows fire crews at the scene of a blaze on College Street. (Karim Islam/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 12, 2025 9:37 pm.

Emergency crews were called to two separate fires in the same neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services were initially called about a fire on the third floor of a residential house near College Street and Henry Street just after 6:45 p.m.

Moments later, crews were called to another blaze just one block away on McCaul Street.

According to authorities, a food truck and its propane tank had caught on fire.

Both fires were knocked down just after 8:00 p.m.

Toronto paramedics say a fire fighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Innocent bystander' caught in the crossfire of brazen Hamilton shooting identified as woman, 26, from Ghana

A 26-year-old woman was spending time with a friend in downtown Hamilton on Friday when she was caught in the crossfire of a brazen shooting, according to police. Authorities say they received multiple...

4h ago

1 person dead after residential fire in Ajax, authorities investigating

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that took the life of one person in Ajax late Friday evening. According to the Durham Regional Police Service, emergency crews were initially called to a home...

3h ago

Olivia Chow reflects on mayoral term, recommits to 'fixing what's broken'

Mayor Olivia Chow is reflecting on the first two years of her term in office, saying she's recommitted to "fixing what's broken and building what matters." Chow was sworn in as Toronto’s 66th mayor...

8h ago

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

12h ago

Top Stories

'Innocent bystander' caught in the crossfire of brazen Hamilton shooting identified as woman, 26, from Ghana

A 26-year-old woman was spending time with a friend in downtown Hamilton on Friday when she was caught in the crossfire of a brazen shooting, according to police. Authorities say they received multiple...

4h ago

1 person dead after residential fire in Ajax, authorities investigating

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that took the life of one person in Ajax late Friday evening. According to the Durham Regional Police Service, emergency crews were initially called to a home...

3h ago

Olivia Chow reflects on mayoral term, recommits to 'fixing what's broken'

Mayor Olivia Chow is reflecting on the first two years of her term in office, saying she's recommitted to "fixing what's broken and building what matters." Chow was sworn in as Toronto’s 66th mayor...

8h ago

Second teen boy charged with murder in stabbing death of 14-year-old near Woodbine Park

A second 16-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Abdoul Aziz Sarr near Woodbine Park last weekend. Toronto police say the teen turned himself in to police on...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Scarborough community basketball program turns to crowdfunding to keep doors open

The co-founders of the Northball Athletics basketball program are launching a crowdfunding effort and a volunteer recruitment drive to sustain the initiative at its north Scarborough location. Nick Westoll reports.

17h ago

3:06
Stretch of heat expected to last until Thursday

Hot temperatures are expected to hit the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:21
Community rallies around 91-year old man evicted into homeless

A 91-year-old Toronto man who was evicted from his rental unit this week has found a temporary home after the community, and complete strangers, jumped into action. As Michelle Mackey reports, a GoFundMe has raised more than $5K for the senior.

1:14
Toronto police investigate body found along eastbound 401 in Pickering

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from people in the area.
0:30
Body discovered off Highway 401, Toronto police investigating homicide

Toronto Police say they have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found off the eastbound Highway 401 in Pickering.

More Videos