TTC, Metrolinx share details of massive transit plan ahead of FIFA World Cup

Toronto transit agencies say they plan major increases in subway, bus, GO transit and UP Express service during the FIFA World Cup next month, even as questions remain about the city’s transit system’s ability to withstand a massive influx of visitors.

The TTC says it’s preparing for roughly 1.5 million additional transit trips during the FIFA World Cup period, including up to 40 percent more subway service on match days and 30 per cent more bus service. Subway service will run later into the evening on match days with trains extended by one hour, while additional overnight streetcar service will operate near the waterfront and Exhibition Place.

Metrolinx is projecting about 44,000 additional riders on game days alone, more than double the crowds seen during the Taylor Swift concert weekends. UP Express trains will run later as well, alongside expanded GO service.

Officials say Exhibition Station will become a key transit hub, especially on days when FIFA matches overlap with Blue Jays games downtown.

Ontario Line construction will continue during the World Cup, but Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says trucking in and out of the Exhibition Place area will pause for approximately 12 hours on match days.

“The key thing that’s happening in Exhibition Station is tunnel boring,” he explained. “The two tunnel boring machines are boring the Ontario Line as we speak. On match days, they will pause the removal of spoil associated with the tunnelling that happens, the dirt that is coming out of the tunnel. They will then remove it the next day, not on a match day.”

Thursday’s presentation also highlighted just how significant this tournament is expected to be for Toronto and Canada. FIFA officials say Canada currently ranks second in the world for ticket sales, and Toronto ranks fifth out of all 16 host cities globally for travel interest. Officials say Canada’s opening match could become the most-watched broadcast event in Canadian history, with an estimated half a billion viewers worldwide.

The city says that with tens of thousands of people visiting the city, it’s a team Toronto approach.

“Multi-agencies coming together to create a plan that is about providing visitors and residents of Toronto with an extremely safe and efficient way to move about the city during the World Cup. And that’s one example. This has really been a team Toronto approach to organizing and delivering this World Cup,” said Sharon Bollenback, the city’s executive director of the FIFA World Cup.

Transit officials say this is about more than just moving crowds, it’s about creating a world-class first impression for visitors coming to Toronto from around the globe.