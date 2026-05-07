Police issue warning for high-risk offender released from prison, residing in Toronto

Dave Anthoney Avis, a high-risk offender, has been released from prison and will be living in Toronto. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 7, 2026 4:24 pm.

Toronto police have issued a community safety warning about a high-risk offender who has been released from prison and will be living in Toronto.

Dave Anthoney Avis was convicted of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm and three counts of forcible confinement in 2018 in Winnipeg.

He was released on Thursday and will be living in the Toronto area, subject to multiple conditions.

The safety warning about Avis was issued as Toronto police say he has a demonstrated risk to the community, including to sex trade workers.

His conditions are as follows:

  • Reside at a designated community-based residential facility or psychiatric facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada;
  • Not to contact the victims of the above offences;
  • Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol or illegal drugs;
  • Have no contact with children under 18 years unless previously approved by his parole supervisor;
  • Report all relationships with females.

Avis will be supervised by the Correctional Service of Canada during his release.

His picture has been released.

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