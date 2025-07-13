The EU is delaying retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, in hopes of reaching a deal by Aug. 1

FILE - European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic, right, speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during the weekly meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2025 8:22 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2025 9:56 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU will suspend retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods scheduled to take effect Monday in hopes of reaching a trade deal with the Trump administration by the end of the month.

″This is now the time for negotiations,″ European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Sunday, after President Donald Trump sent a letter announcing new tariffs of 30% on goods from the EU and Mexico starting Aug. 1.

The EU — America’s biggest trading partner and the world’s largest trading bloc — had been scheduled to impose ″countermeasures″ starting Monday at midnight Brussels time (6 p.m. EDT). The EU negotiates trade deals on behalf of its 27 member countries.

Von der Leyen said those countermeasures would be delayed until Aug. 1, and that Trump’s letter shows ″that we have until the first of August″ to negotiate. European leaders have urged Trump and von der Leyen to give negotiations more time.

″We have always been clear that we prefer a negotiated solution,″ she said. If they can’t reach a deal, she said that ″we will continue to prepare countermeasures so we are fully prepared.″

Standing alongside Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, von der Leyen said the trade tensions with the U.S. show the importance of ‘’diversifying our trade relationships.”

Trump has said his global tariffs would set the foundation for reviving a U.S. economy that he claims has been ripped off by other nations for decades. Trump in his letter to the European Union said the U.S. trade deficit was a national security threat.

U.S. trade partners have faced months of uncertainty and on-and-off threats from Trump to impose tariffs, with deadlines sometimes extended or changed. The tariffs could have ramifications for nearly every aspect of the global economy.

The value of EU-U.S. trade in goods and services amounted to 1.7 trillion euros ($2 trillion) in 2024, or an average of 4.6 billion euros a day, according to EU statistics agency Eurostat. Europe’s biggest exports to the U.S. were pharmaceuticals, cars, aircraft, chemicals, medical instruments and wine and spirits.

Trade ministers from EU countries are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss trade relations with the U.S., as well as with China.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man wanted in early morning downtown stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a man following an early morning stabbing in the downtown. Investigators say they were called to the Queen Street and Church Street area just before 5 a.m. Sunday following...

2h ago

Man injured in shooting at G Ross Lord Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in North York. Investigators say they were called to the area of G Ross Lord Park near Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street just after 6 a.m. for...

2h ago

Economists expect inflation ticked up in June after surprise jobs gain

OTTAWA — Economists expect the pace of inflation picked up in June as the Bank of Canada continues to search for tariff impacts in the price data. Statistics Canada is set to report consumer price...

2h ago

Anand says Indo-Pacific strategy will have economic focus but maintain values

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says the economy is becoming the primary focus of Canada's relationships in the Indo-Pacific — a shift that appears linked to Canada's recent moves to...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man wanted in early morning downtown stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a man following an early morning stabbing in the downtown. Investigators say they were called to the Queen Street and Church Street area just before 5 a.m. Sunday following...

2h ago

Man injured in shooting at G Ross Lord Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in North York. Investigators say they were called to the area of G Ross Lord Park near Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street just after 6 a.m. for...

2h ago

Economists expect inflation ticked up in June after surprise jobs gain

OTTAWA — Economists expect the pace of inflation picked up in June as the Bank of Canada continues to search for tariff impacts in the price data. Statistics Canada is set to report consumer price...

2h ago

Anand says Indo-Pacific strategy will have economic focus but maintain values

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says the economy is becoming the primary focus of Canada's relationships in the Indo-Pacific — a shift that appears linked to Canada's recent moves to...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Heat Warning issued for Toronto, GTA expected to last into next week

Rhianne Campbell reports this latest bout of hot, humid conditions is our longest one yet, as experts say it could be Thursday before there is any relief.

15h ago

3:04
Scarborough community basketball program turns to crowdfunding to keep doors open

The co-founders of the Northball Athletics basketball program are launching a crowdfunding effort and a volunteer recruitment drive to sustain the initiative at its north Scarborough location. Nick Westoll reports.
3:06
Stretch of heat expected to last until Thursday

Hot temperatures are expected to hit the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:21
Community rallies around 91-year old man evicted into homeless

A 91-year-old Toronto man who was evicted from his rental unit this week has found a temporary home after the community, and complete strangers, jumped into action. As Michelle Mackey reports, a GoFundMe has raised more than $5K for the senior.

1:14
Toronto police investigate body found along eastbound 401 in Pickering

Rhianne Campbell has the latest reaction from people in the area.
More Videos