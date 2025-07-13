Ukraine’s security agency says it killed Russian agents suspected of gunning down its officer

Civilians practice military skills on a training ground in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 13, 2025 6:45 am.

Last Updated July 13, 2025 7:24 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s security agency said Sunday it tracked down and killed Russian agents suspected of shooting one of its senior officers to death in the Ukrainian capital.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, said in a statement that the suspected Russian agents were killed in the Kyiv region after they offered resistance to arrest. A video released by the agency showed two bodies lying on the ground.

The agency said earlier that a man and a woman were suspected to be involved in Thursday’s assassination of Ivan Voronych, an SBU colonel, in a bold daylight attack that was caught on surveillance cameras.

Media reports claimed that Voronych was involved in covert operations in Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine and reportedly helped organize Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk region last year.

After a series of massive attacks across Ukraine involving hundreds of exploding drones, Russia launched 60 drones overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. It said 20 of them were shot down and 20 others were jammed.

The Ukrainian authorities reported that four civilians were killed and 13 others injured in Russian attacks on the Donetsk and Kherson regions since Saturday.

——

Read more about the Russia-Ukraine war at: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press





