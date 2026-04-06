Dodgers belt five homers in 14-2 rout of Blue Jays in World Series rematch

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) walks back to the mound as Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernández (37) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during first inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Monday, April 6, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 6, 2026 10:28 pm.

Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman, Dalton Rushing – with a pair – and Shohei Ohtani hit home runs to power the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 14-2 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night at Rogers Centre.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the Dodgers beat the Blue Jays here last fall in the deciding game of the World Series.

Los Angeles starter Justin Wrobleski (1-0) allowed a run and two hits over five innings as the Blue Jays (4-6) stretched their losing skid to five games.

The Dodgers (8-2), who outhit the Blue Jays 17-5, have won four straight.

Hernandez hit a two-run homer off Toronto starter Max Scherzer in the first inning. The Blue Jays halved the deficit in the bottom half when Ernie Clement singled to plate George Springer.

Scherzer (1-1) was replaced in the third inning by left-hander Josh Fleming, who made a throwing error on his first play. It wasn’t immediately clear why Scherzer was pulled early.

Freeman hit a two-run blast later in the frame and Kyle Tucker drove in Rushing on a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Ohtani greeted reliever Joe Mantiply to the game in the sixth inning with a solo shot. Andy Pages helped pile on with a two-run double.

Rushing led off the seventh with a solo blast and Hernandez added a two-run single as the game turned into a laugher. Rushing went deep again in the eighth.

Both teams used position players on the mound in the ninth inning. Announced attendance was 40,991 for the opener of the three-game interleague series.

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