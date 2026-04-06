Two men shot in Brampton altercation

Two men have been injured in an altercation that led to a shooting in Brampton

Peel police were called to Central Park Drive and Glenvale Boulevard in Brampton for reports of a shooting just before 12 p.m.

Both victims later showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries are being considered serious.

Officers say there is no known threat to public safety but residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

They have not released any suspect information at this point.

Maurico Martinez lives in the area told CityNews he heard three shots earlier this morning

“It’s terrifying because I live right there and there’s a shot right next to my house …. one of them could have gone through my window, one of them could have injured one of my family members,” said Martinez. “I fear for my safety and for …. everybody that who lives in this area. I know a lot of good people here.”