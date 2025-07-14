An agreement has been reached in the nearly two-week labour dispute at the CN Tower, with restaurant operations at the Toronto landmark resuming on Tuesday.

Hospitality workers voted to ratify the tentative agreement with the federal crown corporation that owns and operates the CN Tower.

“This victory shows what happens when workers stand together and refuse to settle for less,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “These members kept the pressure on, raised their voices, and fought for the respect they’ve always deserved. This is what union power looks like.”

Unifor Local 4271 represents more than 250 food and beverage workers at the CN Tower, including hosts, wait staff, bartenders, chefs, cooks, butchers, and other hospitality staff.

The union says the newly ratified three-year collective agreement will bring “notable wage increases for workers.” Those who do not receive gratuities will see annual raises of 4.25 per cent, while employees who earn tips will get a 4 per cent boost in the first year, followed by 2.5 per cent increases in each of the next two years.

Unifor Local 4271 says the agreement also enhances benefits across health, dental, and vision care.