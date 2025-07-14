Deal reached in CN Tower labour dispute, restaurant operations to resume Tuesday

Unifor Local 4271 represents more than 250 food and beverage workers at the CN Tower, including hosts, wait staff, bartenders, chefs, cooks, butchers, and other hospitality staff. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 14, 2025 8:03 am.

Last Updated July 14, 2025 8:07 am.

An agreement has been reached in the nearly two-week labour dispute at the CN Tower, with restaurant operations at the Toronto landmark resuming on Tuesday.

Hospitality workers voted to ratify the tentative agreement with the federal crown corporation that owns and operates the CN Tower.

“This victory shows what happens when workers stand together and refuse to settle for less,” said Unifor National President Lana Payne. “These members kept the pressure on, raised their voices, and fought for the respect they’ve always deserved. This is what union power looks like.”

Unifor Local 4271 represents more than 250 food and beverage workers at the CN Tower, including hosts, wait staff, bartenders, chefs, cooks, butchers, and other hospitality staff.

The union says the newly ratified three-year collective agreement will bring “notable wage increases for workers.” Those who do not receive gratuities will see annual raises of 4.25 per cent, while employees who earn tips will get a 4 per cent boost in the first year, followed by 2.5 per cent increases in each of the next two years.

Unifor Local 4271 says the agreement also enhances benefits across health, dental, and vision care.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Air quality warning issued for Toronto with smoky conditions expected

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

2m ago

Arson suspected after several vehicles catch fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson at an auto body shop in Scarborough. Emergency crews, including Toronto Fire, were called to the shop near Sheppard...

5m ago

Teen wanted in brazen Hamilton shooting that killed 1 woman and injured 1 man

Authorities have identified the suspect of a brazen shooting that killed one woman and injured one man in downtown Hamilton last week. In a news release issued Sunday, police said an arrest warrant...

13h ago

1 woman injured in North York shooting, police say

A 33-year-old woman was transported to a hospital following a shooting in North York on Sunday evening, authorities say. According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the shooting happened near Driftwood...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Air quality warning issued for Toronto with smoky conditions expected

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

2m ago

Arson suspected after several vehicles catch fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson at an auto body shop in Scarborough. Emergency crews, including Toronto Fire, were called to the shop near Sheppard...

5m ago

Teen wanted in brazen Hamilton shooting that killed 1 woman and injured 1 man

Authorities have identified the suspect of a brazen shooting that killed one woman and injured one man in downtown Hamilton last week. In a news release issued Sunday, police said an arrest warrant...

13h ago

1 woman injured in North York shooting, police say

A 33-year-old woman was transported to a hospital following a shooting in North York on Sunday evening, authorities say. According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the shooting happened near Driftwood...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
North York building tenants prepare for key provincial hearing

Residents at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W. say they've been fighting for better living conditions for years. Nearly 100 tenants participated in a rent strike. Now they're set to be heard at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:09
Longest stretch of heat since July 2022

An abundance of sun is on the way. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:34
Lainey Wilson: From small-town roots to global charts

CityNews’ Music reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with country music star Lainey Wilson about her new song and a career first the multi-award-winning artist just experienced.

6h ago

3:01
Canada refuses to support the International Criminal Court on two consecutive occasions

Canada is falling short of expectations in its support for the International Criminal Court, after refusing to express solidarity with court officials on two consecutive occasions. OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley with the story.

7h ago

1:40
Long-lasting heat wave hitting Ontario

Humidity is expected to drop slightly over the next few day, but a heat warning persists. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
More Videos