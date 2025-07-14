FIFA World Cup 2026 fan hospitality packages going on sale

FIFA World Cup fans will travel to three host nations in less than a year from today, cheering on their favourite teams. FIFA World Cup’s official hospitality provider, On Location, is launching a series of packages for fans hoping to experience the ultimate game day.

“If you want a guaranteed package and an unbelievable experience, my recommendation is buy now,” Leah Linke, senior vice-president of production with On Location, said.

On Location is offering single-match and match-series packages for the Group Stage and Round of 32 in host countries Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. This was previously available only for U.S. host cities. Now, fans can experience four to nine matches in a singular venue of their choice with premium seating in private suites, pitchside lounges, and hospitality services.

Starting prices for a single package range from $2,500 to $5,350. The FIFA Pavillion is a basic-tier package that comes with pre- and post-match hospitality services, preferred seating, and guest services.

“That’s the one with the families too, and there’s nothing that’s more rewarding to me than to walk through our events, that are those fan events and see. I mean these are people that save up their money to be able to experience it,” Linke said.

The Pitchside Lounge offers premium seating, pre-match, half-time, and post-match hospitality services, as well as beverages served on arrival.

On Location staff said they’re tailoring each package to the host country, leaning into the culture of each of the cities hosting matches.

“Every country entertains differently. Our goal is to make sure that we standardize every experience,” Linke said.

“Our goal is to make them all standardized so that you have the same experience, same level of experience, but we’re also leaning into the culture.”

Company officials said they’re focusing on local businesses.

“We really want the local vendors that may never have an opportunity to work on an event [of] this magnitude. We want the companies that we hire to go out there and recruit and use local vendors,” Linke said.

The first match on June 11 in Mexico City will kick off the World Cup season.

Canada will host 13 matches in Toronto and Vancouver, alongside host countries Mexico and the United States. Toronto will host its first game on June 12, and the city is getting ready for fans.

“We are so ready for the world to come to Toronto, it’s in less than a year,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said.

“Between fundraising, getting the security done, getting the stadium ready, getting the transportation in place, the security and building the legacy projects, such as many pitches. We are ready.”

Fans will mark July 19 to see who wins the World Cup final in New York-New Jersey Stadium.