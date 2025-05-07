FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto: Fort York, The Bentway to host Fan Festival

City of Toronto officials say the Fort York National Historic Site (pictured above) and The Bentway will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA Fan Festival. CITYNEWS / File / Daniel Berry

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 7, 2025 3:30 pm.

City of Toronto officials say the Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway will be the official FIFA Fan Festival venues as part of the 2026 World Cup activities in the region.

In a statement released by the municipality on Wednesday, City staff said the FIFA Fan Festival will highlight “Toronto’s unique cultural vibrancy through art, music and food.”

Soccer fans will be able to watch all of the games on large screens at no cost while “experiencing the excitement of an official FIFA World Cup atmosphere.”

Officials said there will also be “diverse cultural performances, interactive installations and a variety of local food experiences.”

Related:

The FIFA Fan Festival will be held at both locations between June 11 and July 19, 2026, but specifics on the participating artists, installations, types of food, and the operating days and hours weren’t provided in the statement.

City staff also said there would be further consultations with residents, businesses and Indigenous groups as planning continues.

Fort York National Historic Site is located west of Bathurst Street, just north of Fort York Boulevard and south of the rail corridor. The Bentway, which is a flexible public and event space, is located on the south side of Fort York National Historic Site.

Related:

Toronto will host six matches throughout the tournament. The first game and the opening game in Canada will be on June 12. The remaining matches will be held on June 17, 20, 23 and 26. As part of the Round of 32, a runners-up game will be held on July 2.

Preparations for the FIFA World Cup are continuing not far away from the two sites. The City of Toronto and MLSE are investing more than $145 million to renovate and improve BMO Field (referred to as Toronto Stadium during the tournament), which is hosting all of the games.

As part of FIFA World Cup 2026, games will be also be held in Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Kansas City, Boston, New York, New Jersey, Boston, Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TDSB says it got ransom demand over stolen student data not destroyed in cybersecurity incident

Data stolen during a cybersecurity breach at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) was not destroyed despite a ransom being paid, the school board has learned. Student information, that included...

23m ago

Multi-day emergency repair underway on Gardiner Expressway

Motorists should prepare for an even slower drive on the Gardiner Expressway for the rest of the week. The City of Toronto has now put lane restrictions in place for a multi-day repair on the eastbound...

31m ago

Black smoke pours from Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope elected as conclave opens

Black smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney on Wednesday, signalling that no pope had been elected as 133 cardinals opened the secretive, centuries-old ritual to choose a new leader of the Catholic...

17m ago

Ontario to ask for appeal of court order pausing Toronto bike lane removal

Ontario is seeking to appeal a temporary court order stopping it from ripping up three major Toronto bike lanes while a judge weighs whether the plan is unconstitutional. The government served notice...

12m ago

Top Stories

TDSB says it got ransom demand over stolen student data not destroyed in cybersecurity incident

Data stolen during a cybersecurity breach at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) was not destroyed despite a ransom being paid, the school board has learned. Student information, that included...

23m ago

Multi-day emergency repair underway on Gardiner Expressway

Motorists should prepare for an even slower drive on the Gardiner Expressway for the rest of the week. The City of Toronto has now put lane restrictions in place for a multi-day repair on the eastbound...

31m ago

Black smoke pours from Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope elected as conclave opens

Black smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney on Wednesday, signalling that no pope had been elected as 133 cardinals opened the secretive, centuries-old ritual to choose a new leader of the Catholic...

17m ago

Ontario to ask for appeal of court order pausing Toronto bike lane removal

Ontario is seeking to appeal a temporary court order stopping it from ripping up three major Toronto bike lanes while a judge weighs whether the plan is unconstitutional. The government served notice...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.

22h ago

0:50
Surge of dead alewife fish wash up along Lake Ontario

Municipal and provincial officials say recent weather and temperature changes have caused thousands of dead alewife to wash up along the Lake Ontario shoreline at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.
0:44
Ford appears to take jab at Alberta premier's separatist talks

Ontario Premier Ford appeared to take a jab at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's separatist talks in a off-hand comment while discussing Trump's attack on Canada.

0:40
Quebec man facing more than 100 charges including string of stabbings, thefts

A Quebec man, arrested in Toronto, is accused of committing several crimes and is facing more than 100 charges including a string of stabbings and thefts.

2:36
Carney shuts down Trump: 'Some places are never for sale'

In a subtly tense interaction in the Oval Office, Carney shut down Trump's offer to buy Canada to which the prime minister reiterated it will never be for sale.

More Videos