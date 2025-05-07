FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto: Fort York, The Bentway to host Fan Festival

City of Toronto officials say the Fort York National Historic Site and The Bentway will be the official FIFA Fan Festival venues as part of the 2026 World Cup activities in the region.

In a statement released by the municipality on Wednesday, City staff said the FIFA Fan Festival will highlight “Toronto’s unique cultural vibrancy through art, music and food.”

Soccer fans will be able to watch all of the games on large screens at no cost while “experiencing the excitement of an official FIFA World Cup atmosphere.”

Officials said there will also be “diverse cultural performances, interactive installations and a variety of local food experiences.”

The FIFA Fan Festival will be held at both locations between June 11 and July 19, 2026, but specifics on the participating artists, installations, types of food, and the operating days and hours weren’t provided in the statement.

City staff also said there would be further consultations with residents, businesses and Indigenous groups as planning continues.

Fort York National Historic Site is located west of Bathurst Street, just north of Fort York Boulevard and south of the rail corridor. The Bentway, which is a flexible public and event space, is located on the south side of Fort York National Historic Site.

Toronto will host six matches throughout the tournament. The first game and the opening game in Canada will be on June 12. The remaining matches will be held on June 17, 20, 23 and 26. As part of the Round of 32, a runners-up game will be held on July 2.

Preparations for the FIFA World Cup are continuing not far away from the two sites. The City of Toronto and MLSE are investing more than $145 million to renovate and improve BMO Field (referred to as Toronto Stadium during the tournament), which is hosting all of the games.

As part of FIFA World Cup 2026, games will be also be held in Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Kansas City, Boston, New York, New Jersey, Boston, Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.