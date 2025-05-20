Toronto may be forced to scale back FIFA World Cup events in 2026

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30m of the promised $97m to host 6 World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to 'beautification' of transit stations.

By Alan Carter

Posted May 20, 2025 11:29 pm.

A report on money from the provincial government shows nearly $30 million of the promised $97 million to host six FIFA World Cup games has been eaten by fees for everything from security to ‘beautification’ of transit stations.

To host six World Cup games in Toronto the cost is $380 million. $97 million is supposed to come from the province, but a new report on hosting the games says the service costs, which are still being negotiated, have eaten a third of the promised funding.

“We’ll have to find 40 million dollars of cuts to the whole FIFA budget unless someone can give us the 40 million, it’s almost 1% of property tax increase which I don’t want to do,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

Some of those service costs include the Ontario Provincial Police, and security which are budgeted for $14 million. Another $15 million is budgeted for hospitals, paramedics, and public health. $6.6 million is going to transportation services, management of highways, expanded service of GO trains and the beautification of GO transit stations.

“How does cleaning the GO station have anything to do with the World Cup?” said Chow.

Olivia Chow has been critical of the deal former Mayor John Tory struck to host the games but says in the end it will be worth it.

Defenders of the event point to reports that say there will be $1.3 billion in economic spin-offs for the province of Ontario.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to Environment...

8h ago

Toronto school board 'heartbroken' by loss of 3 young students in deadly weekend crash

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says four of its students were involved in the deadly car crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver over the weekend. Three children died and another one...

4h ago

WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes in Oshawa

Two lanes on the eastbound portion of Hwy. 401 at Ritson Road remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying beer cans crashed and erupted into flames in Oshawa during rush hour. It happened around...

7h ago

Trump says Canada has asked to join his Golden Dome missile defence program

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday aspects of his plan for a "Golden Dome" missile defence shield and said "it automatically makes sense" for Canada to be involved. "Canada has...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto could experience coldest May stretch this week since 1967

Mother Nature is leaving Toronto, and many southern Ontario residents, in the cold this week. Toronto is expected to see daytime highs around 10 °C from Wednesday to Friday. According to Environment...

8h ago

Toronto school board 'heartbroken' by loss of 3 young students in deadly weekend crash

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says four of its students were involved in the deadly car crash allegedly caused by an impaired driver over the weekend. Three children died and another one...

4h ago

WATCH: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Hwy. 401 eastbound lanes in Oshawa

Two lanes on the eastbound portion of Hwy. 401 at Ritson Road remains closed after a tractor-trailer carrying beer cans crashed and erupted into flames in Oshawa during rush hour. It happened around...

7h ago

Trump says Canada has asked to join his Golden Dome missile defence program

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday aspects of his plan for a "Golden Dome" missile defence shield and said "it automatically makes sense" for Canada to be involved. "Canada has...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Toronto to be hit with coldest May stretch this week

As Southern Ontario braces for a cold and rainy week, Toronto could be hit with the coldest May stretch not seen 1967.

7h ago

0:22
Truck engulfed in flames after crashing into wall on highway

A truck burst into flames after crashing into a wall on Highway 401, causing major traffic congestion for more than four hours.

12h ago

2:50
Family of children killed in Etobicoke crash speak out

An investigation continues after three children were killed in a collision that police say involved a drunk driver on Sunday. Erica Natividad speaks to the kids' aunt who says the family was heading home after taking in Victoria Day Festivities.

15h ago

2:38
CEO warns of price hike on more products as pre-tariff inventory runs low

Could Canadians see another round of sticker shock at the grocery stores? One major grocery chain says its pre-tariff inventory is running low, meaning price hikes could be on the way. Afua Baah reports.

1:31
Deadly Brooklyn Bridge ship crash under investigation

Investigators are searching for answers as to what caused a Mexican naval ship to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge. Marybel Gonzalez looks for answers into the collision that killed two people.

15h ago

More Videos