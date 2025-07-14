Immigration minister won’t say if Canada considering barring British, Irish rappers

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, a member of the Irish language band Kneecap, leaves Westminster Magistrates Court London, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, where he is charged with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a performance with the band in November 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted July 14, 2025 12:41 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2025 2:59 pm.

OTTAWA — A prominent Jewish organization is pushing for Canada to deny entry to two bands being investigated in the U.K. after their appearance at a popular British music festival last month.

In late June the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs asked the ministers of public safety and immigration to bar Irish rap group Kneecap and English punk rap duo Bob Vylan.

Avon and Somerset Police launched a criminal probe after reviewing video footage of their performances at the Glastonbury festival in the U.K. on June 25.

Bob Vylan led a chant of “death to the IDF,” in reference to Israel’s military, at the Glastonbury Festival. One member of Kneecap had previously been charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at an earlier performance.

CIJA says those incidents violate “Canadian hate speech laws” and contradict “our core values.” It’s urging supporters to write to the government in support of the ban.

Kneecap is scheduled to play in Toronto and Vancouver in October.

The U.S. State Department revoked the visas issued to the members of Bob Vylan on June 30. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on social media that the U.S. acted due to the “hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants.”

“Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” he said.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather welcomed the U.S. visa decision and said that same day that Canada should follow suit. He said he also raised the issue with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Lina Diab said the government cannot comment on individual cases due to privacy legislation.

People seeking to enter Canada have to meet requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, Matthew Krupovich said.

“Each case is assessed individually. Entry to Canada may be refused for a number of reasons, including concerns related to security, human or international rights violations, or criminal activity,” he said.

In a statement, CIJA said it had not heard back from either Anandasangaree or Diab and that the situation raises questions about whether Canada’s existing laws will be applied to block the admission to Canada of foreigners who glorify violence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Poor air quality in Toronto due to thick wildfire smoke

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada had issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

10m ago

Man accused of killing two relatives in Etobicoke is charged with murder

A Toronto man who is accused of killing two of his relatives has been arrested after nearly a year on the run. On Monday, police captured 34-year-old Joseph Ayala and charged him with two counts of...

20m ago

More than a dozen vehicles damaged in suspected arson at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson after more than a dozen vehicles were allegedly set on fire at an auto body shop in Scarborough. The fire happened in...

1h ago

2 Toronto beaches currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels

Two of Toronto's beaches are currently considered unsafe for swimming due to high levels of E. coli or the possibility of levels rising. Samples of water taken at Sunnyside Beach on Sunday showed 344...

43m ago

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Poor air quality in Toronto due to thick wildfire smoke

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada had issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

10m ago

Man accused of killing two relatives in Etobicoke is charged with murder

A Toronto man who is accused of killing two of his relatives has been arrested after nearly a year on the run. On Monday, police captured 34-year-old Joseph Ayala and charged him with two counts of...

20m ago

More than a dozen vehicles damaged in suspected arson at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson after more than a dozen vehicles were allegedly set on fire at an auto body shop in Scarborough. The fire happened in...

1h ago

2 Toronto beaches currently unsafe for swimming due to high E. coli levels

Two of Toronto's beaches are currently considered unsafe for swimming due to high levels of E. coli or the possibility of levels rising. Samples of water taken at Sunnyside Beach on Sunday showed 344...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Toronto skyline shrouded in smoke as air quality warning issued

Chopper footage captured a hazy Toronto skyline amid Health Canada's air quality warning as wildfire smoke from Northern Ontario moves South.

4h ago

2:49
North York building tenants prepare for key provincial hearing

Residents at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W. say they've been fighting for better living conditions for years. Nearly 100 tenants participated in a rent strike. Now they're set to be heard at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board. Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:09
Longest stretch of heat since July 2022

An abundance of sun is on the way. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

3:01
Canada refuses to support the International Criminal Court on two consecutive occasions

Canada is falling short of expectations in its support for the International Criminal Court, after refusing to express solidarity with court officials on two consecutive occasions. OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley with the story.

15h ago

1:40
Long-lasting heat wave hitting Ontario

Humidity is expected to drop slightly over the next few day, but a heat warning persists. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
More Videos