Immigration minister won’t say if Canada considering barring British, Irish rappers

OTTAWA — A prominent Jewish organization is pushing for Canada to deny entry to two bands being investigated in the U.K. after their appearance at a popular British music festival last month.

In late June the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs asked the ministers of public safety and immigration to bar Irish rap group Kneecap and English punk rap duo Bob Vylan.

Avon and Somerset Police launched a criminal probe after reviewing video footage of their performances at the Glastonbury festival in the U.K. on June 25.

Bob Vylan led a chant of “death to the IDF,” in reference to Israel’s military, at the Glastonbury Festival. One member of Kneecap had previously been charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at an earlier performance.

CIJA says those incidents violate “Canadian hate speech laws” and contradict “our core values.” It’s urging supporters to write to the government in support of the ban.

Kneecap is scheduled to play in Toronto and Vancouver in October.

The U.S. State Department revoked the visas issued to the members of Bob Vylan on June 30. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on social media that the U.S. acted due to the “hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants.”

“Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” he said.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather welcomed the U.S. visa decision and said that same day that Canada should follow suit. He said he also raised the issue with Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Lina Diab said the government cannot comment on individual cases due to privacy legislation.

People seeking to enter Canada have to meet requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, Matthew Krupovich said.

“Each case is assessed individually. Entry to Canada may be refused for a number of reasons, including concerns related to security, human or international rights violations, or criminal activity,” he said.

In a statement, CIJA said it had not heard back from either Anandasangaree or Diab and that the situation raises questions about whether Canada’s existing laws will be applied to block the admission to Canada of foreigners who glorify violence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press