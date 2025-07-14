Man charged with murder after body found at abandoned Hamilton house last summer

A Hamilton Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. X/HPS

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 14, 2025 11:19 am.

Hamilton police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered under a piece of plywood at an abandoned house in Hamilton last summer.

Officers attended a property at 1452 Upper James Street on July 6, 2024, after receiving reports of a deceased man.

During a search the body of Adam Parrish (pictured below) was found outside of the house under a piece of plywood.

Investigators say the property consisted of an abandoned house with a large field behind it and a number of people were living in and around the vicinity.

“An autopsy was conducted, and preliminary findings raised the possibility the death may be suspicious,” Hamilton police wrote in a release. “Since Adam’s death, detectives have conducted numerous interviews with witnesses and executed search warrants.

“Hamilton Police recently received the full autopsy report, which provided further details and confirmed Adam did not die from natural causes. With this new information, investigators determined criminal charges would be laid.”

Brent LeFrancois, 39, of Hamilton was arrested in connection to the death. He’s charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Air quality warning issued for Toronto with smoky conditions expected

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

49m ago

Arson suspected after several vehicles catch fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson at an auto body shop in Scarborough. Emergency crews, including Toronto Fire, were called to the shop near Sheppard...

2h ago

Olivia Chow leads Toronto re-election race, but John Tory could shake up the field: poll

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow would easily secure re-election if a municipal vote were held today—unless former mayor John Tory decided to run, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll conducted for the...

1h ago

Ramps to and from DVP-Lake Shore closed until end of July for construction

The Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Lake Shore Boulevard ramps to and from the major arteries are expected to be closed until the end of July due to construction. The closure of ramps from the DVP to Lake...

18m ago

Top Stories

'Limit time outdoors': Air quality warning issued for Toronto with smoky conditions expected

As extreme heat grips southern Ontario, Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for Toronto, with smoke from ongoing wildfires in northern Ontario contributing to poor air conditions. The...

49m ago

Arson suspected after several vehicles catch fire at Scarborough auto body shop

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) are probing a suspected arson at an auto body shop in Scarborough. Emergency crews, including Toronto Fire, were called to the shop near Sheppard...

2h ago

Olivia Chow leads Toronto re-election race, but John Tory could shake up the field: poll

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow would easily secure re-election if a municipal vote were held today—unless former mayor John Tory decided to run, according to a new Liaison Strategies poll conducted for the...

1h ago

Ramps to and from DVP-Lake Shore closed until end of July for construction

The Don Valley Parkway (DVP) and Lake Shore Boulevard ramps to and from the major arteries are expected to be closed until the end of July due to construction. The closure of ramps from the DVP to Lake...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

1:11
Toronto skyline shrouded in smoke as air quality warning issued

Chopper footage captured a hazy Toronto skyline amid Health Canada's air quality warning as wildfire smoke from Northern Ontario moves South.

3h ago

2:49
North York building tenants prepare for key provincial hearing

Residents at 1440 and 1442 Lawrence Ave. W. say they've been fighting for better living conditions for years. Nearly 100 tenants participated in a rent strike. Now they're set to be heard at Ontario's Landlord Tenant Board. Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:09
Longest stretch of heat since July 2022

An abundance of sun is on the way. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

16h ago

3:01
Canada refuses to support the International Criminal Court on two consecutive occasions

Canada is falling short of expectations in its support for the International Criminal Court, after refusing to express solidarity with court officials on two consecutive occasions. OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley with the story.

10h ago

1:40
Long-lasting heat wave hitting Ontario

Humidity is expected to drop slightly over the next few day, but a heat warning persists. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
More Videos