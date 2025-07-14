Man charged with murder after body found at abandoned Hamilton house last summer

Hamilton police have laid charges in the death of a man whose body was discovered under a piece of plywood at an abandoned house in Hamilton last summer.

Officers attended a property at 1452 Upper James Street on July 6, 2024, after receiving reports of a deceased man.

During a search the body of Adam Parrish (pictured below) was found outside of the house under a piece of plywood.

Investigators say the property consisted of an abandoned house with a large field behind it and a number of people were living in and around the vicinity.

“An autopsy was conducted, and preliminary findings raised the possibility the death may be suspicious,” Hamilton police wrote in a release. “Since Adam’s death, detectives have conducted numerous interviews with witnesses and executed search warrants.

“Hamilton Police recently received the full autopsy report, which provided further details and confirmed Adam did not die from natural causes. With this new information, investigators determined criminal charges would be laid.”

Brent LeFrancois, 39, of Hamilton was arrested in connection to the death. He’s charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.