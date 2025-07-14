Motorcyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton Village hit-and-run

A motorcyclist has been injured after being struck by a vehicle. The driver involved did not remain on the scene. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 14, 2025 7:38 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2025 9:04 pm.

A man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on a motorcycle in Brockton Village, police say.

Toronto police were called to College Street and Sheridan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for reports of a collision.

The man believed to be in his 40s has been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved did not remain at the scene.

More to come

