5 arrested in killing of 16‑year‑old Faizaan Awan after year‑long homicide investigation

Hamilton police have arrested five men in connection with the shooting death of 16‑year‑old Faizaan Awan, a Stoney Creek teen killed while fleeing gunfire in March 2025.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 10, 2026 1:14 pm.

Last Updated April 10, 2026 2:59 pm.

Hamilton police have arrested five men in connection with the shooting death of 16‑year‑old Faizaan Awan, a Stoney Creek teen killed while fleeing gunfire in March 2025.

Authorities announced the arrests on Friday, after officers executed five search warrants at addresses in Hamilton and Ottawa. All five men are now charged with first‑degree murder in Awan’s death and attempted murder in relation to the two surviving passengers who were inside the teen’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Those charged are Mohammad Aburas, 26, of Ottawa; Ameer Nabout, 22, of Hamilton; Ameen Nabout, 20, of Hamilton; Rami Qasem, 42, of Hamilton, and Sari Nawabit, 36, of Hamilton.

Awan was shot on March 6, 2025, just after 4:20 a.m., when Hamilton police responded to reports of gunfire near Highway 8 and Fruitland Road in Stoney Creek.

Officers found two vehicles at the scene — a white Kia sedan and a red Acura SUV. Awan, the driver of the SUV, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died in the hospital.

Police later revealed that Awan’s vehicle had been chased by multiple vehicles before the shooting, describing the attack as targeted and coordinated.

Photo: Hamilton police.

The investigation has involved several police services across Ontario, including the Niagara Regional Police, Peel Regional Police, Brockville police, Barrie police, and the Ottawa Police Service.

Investigators believe additional individuals were involved in the planning or execution of the attack and are working to identify and locate them. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Hamilton police.

Hamilton police cruiser. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Former Junior hockey player dead in triple shooting at college campus bar in Sarnia

A former Junior hockey player has been identified as the victim in a fatal triple shooting early Friday morning at a campus bar at Lambton College in Sarnia. Multiple media outlets, citing Sarnia police,...

27m ago

Ontario planning to reduce teacher training to 1-year course

Training for teachers in Ontario is getting a major overhaul if legislation soon to be introduced by the Ford government passes. Currently, teacher education programs run for four semesters over two...

12m ago

'Unacceptable': TTC CEO orders suspension of work car fleet after latest hydraulic fluid spill on Line 2

The TTC is launching a full internal review and suspending its fleet of work cars after a second hydraulic fluid leak in the same week disrupted the start of subway service on Line 2, prompting what CEO...

5h ago

Humber River Hospital being renamed after $50 million donation

The Humber River Hospital will be changing its name to Hennick Humber Hospital after a $50 million donation. The gift, from Jay and Barbara Hennick, is one of the largest donations ever made to a community...

1h ago

Top Stories

Former Junior hockey player dead in triple shooting at college campus bar in Sarnia

A former Junior hockey player has been identified as the victim in a fatal triple shooting early Friday morning at a campus bar at Lambton College in Sarnia. Multiple media outlets, citing Sarnia police,...

27m ago

Ontario planning to reduce teacher training to 1-year course

Training for teachers in Ontario is getting a major overhaul if legislation soon to be introduced by the Ford government passes. Currently, teacher education programs run for four semesters over two...

12m ago

'Unacceptable': TTC CEO orders suspension of work car fleet after latest hydraulic fluid spill on Line 2

The TTC is launching a full internal review and suspending its fleet of work cars after a second hydraulic fluid leak in the same week disrupted the start of subway service on Line 2, prompting what CEO...

5h ago

Humber River Hospital being renamed after $50 million donation

The Humber River Hospital will be changing its name to Hennick Humber Hospital after a $50 million donation. The gift, from Jay and Barbara Hennick, is one of the largest donations ever made to a community...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Brampton double stabbing suspect related to female victims, police say

Peel Regional Police say the suspect involved in the double stabbing of two women at a Brampton home is related to the victims, however the incident was not a case of intimate partner violence.

2h ago

2:06
TTC resumes subway service on Line 2 after second oil spill in a week

Toronto’s Line 2 Bloor–Danforth subway faced major disruptions on Friday after a hydraulic fluid spill forced the TTC to halt service between Ossington and Woodbine stations — the second related shutdown on the line in less than a week.

4h ago

0:35
Two women in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Brampton home

Two women are fighting for their lives after a double stabbing inside a Brampton home late Thursday night.

4h ago

1:19
Toronto prepares for rainy week ahead

Despite one sunshine filled day on the weekend, Toronto is in for a rainy week ahead as spring showers are expected to be in full effect.

6h ago

2:19
Cooler Friday with periods of rain

A cooler than normal end to the work week with rain on Friday morning as a cold front moves through. However, spring-like temperatures look to settle in starting next week.

20h ago

More Videos