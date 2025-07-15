Calgary police officer charged with two counts of second-degree murder

The shoulder patch of a Calgary Police Service officer is pictured in Calgary, Alta., Friday, July 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 15, 2025 4:19 pm.

Last Updated July 15, 2025 5:33 pm.

CALGARY — A Calgary police officer has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder after the occupants of a van were shot dead following a slow-speed pursuit in 2023.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, also known as ASIRT, announced the charges in a news release Tuesday.

Calgary police, in a statement, said the officer charged is on leave from the service.

The shooting took place on the morning of May 29, 2023, after police were called to a report of suspicious persons on private property, who then fled the scene in a stolen cube van.

Police said at the time that additional calls were then received about the white cube van driving erratically on Memorial Drive.

Video of the chase shows the van being followed by a number of police vehicles at a crawling pace, and police said at the time that “rapidly changing dynamics” led one officer to shoot the occupants of the van.

“Two of the occupants were struck and later pronounced deceased,” said ASIRT in the news release.

The release said the investigation “provided reasonable grounds to believe that offences had been committed” by the officer involved.

Const. Craig Stothard was charged Monday. He appeared in court Tuesday on the two counts and was released on bail with conditions.

At the time of the shooting, he had 13 years of service with Calgary police.

Calgary police said in their statement that they understand the seriousness of the charges and how events like this can damage community trust in police.

“We recognize the profound impact that this incident has had on all involved and, on behalf of the (Calgary Police Service), we extend our condolences to the family members who are grieving,” the statement reads.

“We are committed to listening, learning and taking every possible step to understand what can be learned from what happened.”

The two victims in the case were identified by media after the shooting as Wesley Davidson, 46, and Levon Boyce Fox, 39. A third person in the van was uninjured and taken into custody.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Young boy, 3, located in Vaughan, police searching for parents

York police are looking for the parents of a three-year-old boy who has been found in Vaughan. The child was found in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Vellore Woods Boulevard this afternoon in...

18m ago

13 suspects face nearly 200 total charges following Peel probe into violent home invasions

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've dismantled an organized criminal enterprise that carried out more than 15 violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Project...

updated

2h ago

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection following threats

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently under police protection after threats were directed at him and his family, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday. While announcing the dismantling of an...

2h ago

1 male shot during altercation in Etobicoke

One person was shot during an altercation in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto Police confirm. It happened at around 12:46 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive area. Officers responding...

1h ago

Top Stories

Young boy, 3, located in Vaughan, police searching for parents

York police are looking for the parents of a three-year-old boy who has been found in Vaughan. The child was found in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Vellore Woods Boulevard this afternoon in...

18m ago

13 suspects face nearly 200 total charges following Peel probe into violent home invasions

Peel Regional Police investigators say they've dismantled an organized criminal enterprise that carried out more than 15 violent home invasions involving the theft of luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Project...

updated

2h ago

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown under police protection following threats

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is currently under police protection after threats were directed at him and his family, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday. While announcing the dismantling of an...

2h ago

1 male shot during altercation in Etobicoke

One person was shot during an altercation in Etobicoke on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto Police confirm. It happened at around 12:46 p.m. in the Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive area. Officers responding...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Organized crime group linked to violent home robberies taken down

Peel police revealed details of a major takedown of an organized crime network responsible for 15 violent home robberies.

4h ago

0:19
Toronto rapper 'Top5' stabbed in U.K. after Drake concert

Toronto rapper Hassan Ali, also known as 'Top5,' was stabbed in the U.K. following Drake's concert, Metropolitan Police confirmed to CityNews.

4h ago

2:02
The Burger's Priest Etobicoke location damaged in suspected arson

The Burger's Priest, a local restaurant chain in Etobicoke, was damaged in what Toronto police suspect to be arson.

7h ago

3:02
'It’s terrible to be in this business nowadays': Targeted jewellery store owners speak out

Two jewellery store owners say they may have to rethink their futures after being hit by thieves in the middle of the night. Pat Taney reports.

0:31
17-year-old wanted in connection to fatal shooting of innocent bystander

Hamilton police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman, who authorities say was an innocent bystander.

More Videos