Fire at Rexdale elementary school forces evacuation

An elementary school in Rexdale was evacuated due a fire at the school earlier Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School in the area of Kipling and Farr avenues just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a fire.

The fire was contained to a custodial closet and Toronto Fire were able to extinguish the fire quickly. No injuries have been reported.

Everyone in the school was evacuated, but they have since been let back in the building.

Road closures are expected in the area.