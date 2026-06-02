Crews fighting industrial fire in Brampton

An industrial fire in Brampton on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. Brampton Fire & Emergency Services

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 2, 2026 5:32 pm.

Fire crews are on scene fighting a fire at a commercial property in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say the fire at a business near Intermodal and Goreway drives is sending heavy smoke onto area roadways, causing delays.

Police are advising drivers in the area to keep their windows closed and find alternate routes.

Brampton Fire says there’s a heavy presence of emergency vehicles in the area as firefighters work to douse the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3-year-old girl dies after bouncy castle swept up by wind in Quebec

The three-year-old girl who was critically injured after an inflatable play structure was swept away by the wind in LaSalle on Sunday has died. Quebec's coroner's office confirmed the death to CityNews...

1h ago

Trump revives 51st state rhetoric about Canada as Carney confronts technical recession; Ford fires back

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Canada would be better off as the "51st state."

1h ago

Suspect sought after 2025 road rage incident led to stabbing in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police are trying to find an outstanding suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection to a violent road rage incident in Richmond Hill last June. Police were called to a parking lot...

6h ago

Video of Toronto police tackling cyclist sparks debate; TPS says rider fled stop‑sign enforcement

A video circulating widely on social media is raising questions about police use of force after Toronto officers were seen tackling and arresting a cyclist during a stop‑sign enforcement blitz along...

3h ago

Top Stories

3-year-old girl dies after bouncy castle swept up by wind in Quebec

The three-year-old girl who was critically injured after an inflatable play structure was swept away by the wind in LaSalle on Sunday has died. Quebec's coroner's office confirmed the death to CityNews...

1h ago

Trump revives 51st state rhetoric about Canada as Carney confronts technical recession; Ford fires back

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Canada would be better off as the "51st state."

1h ago

Suspect sought after 2025 road rage incident led to stabbing in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police are trying to find an outstanding suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection to a violent road rage incident in Richmond Hill last June. Police were called to a parking lot...

6h ago

Video of Toronto police tackling cyclist sparks debate; TPS says rider fled stop‑sign enforcement

A video circulating widely on social media is raising questions about police use of force after Toronto officers were seen tackling and arresting a cyclist during a stop‑sign enforcement blitz along...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
TTC to shut down Line 1 for World Cup upgrades

TTC officials announces Line 1 will be closed on June 7 and 8 for upgrades to the system, including clearing slow zones, ahead of the World Cup.

5h ago

0:51
Secret drug trafficking tunnel linking Tijuana and San Diego uncovered

U.S. Homeland Security uncovered a secret tunnel linking Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California alleged to be used for trafficking drugs and weapons.

6h ago

4:28
Trump to lower tariffs on some imports ahead of Leblanc's meeting with Greer

Trump announced he would lower tariffs on some derivative products made with steel, aluminum and copper; ahead of Canada's trade minister meeting with his U.S. counterpart.

6h ago

0:41
FIFA re-selling World Cup tickets above face value, Ontario government claims

The Ford government says they are investigating the re-sell of tickets for World Cup matches on FIFA's official website after alleging tickets are being sold above face value.

7h ago

3:00
Video captures cyclist tackled by multiple Toronto police officers

A video circulating on social media is raising questions about police use of force after Toronto officers were seen tackling and arresting a cyclist during a stop‑sign enforcement blitz along the Martin Goodman Trail.

7h ago

More Videos