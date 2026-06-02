Crews fighting industrial fire in Brampton

Fire crews are on scene fighting a fire at a commercial property in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say the fire at a business near Intermodal and Goreway drives is sending heavy smoke onto area roadways, causing delays.

Police are advising drivers in the area to keep their windows closed and find alternate routes.

Brampton Fire says there’s a heavy presence of emergency vehicles in the area as firefighters work to douse the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

More to come