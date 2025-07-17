1 woman in hospital after shooting in Scarborough plaza

One woman is in the hospital following a shooting in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East area. (Karim Islam/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted July 17, 2025 8:36 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 10:51 pm.

One woman is in the hospital following a shooting in a Scarborough plaza Thursday evening.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East area just after 8:00 p.m.

A woman in her 20s is in the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Investigators say they have one person in custody, and are looking for additional suspects who may have fled in a vehicle.

