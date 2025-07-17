York police warn of hot air balloon scam

These scammers were full of hot air.

York Regional Police say several people were duped out of cold cash after the promise of a hot air balloon ride turned out to be a ruse.

The probe into the strange scam began on June 4, 2024, when investigators say a person responded to a social media ad from a company called ‘The Candle Experience 2025’ that was offering hot air balloon rides.

For $45, the person thought they secured a reservation for a ride the next day.

They did indeed get taken for a ride, but their feet remained on solid ground.

“When the victim attended a park in the area of 14th Avenue and Donald Cousens Parkway in the City of Markham for the scheduled ride, they were met by a large number of people who also showed up for a hot air balloon ride,” a York police release explained.

“It was soon discovered the victims had fallen victim to a scam as there were no hot air balloons or staff from ‘The Candle Experience’ present at the park.”

Police say the same thing happened on July 12, when a number of people arrived at the same park expecting a hot air balloon ride that never materialized.

Police advise the following tips to avoid being victimized: