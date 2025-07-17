York police warn of hot air balloon scam
Posted July 17, 2025 1:58 pm.
Last Updated July 17, 2025 2:55 pm.
These scammers were full of hot air.
York Regional Police say several people were duped out of cold cash after the promise of a hot air balloon ride turned out to be a ruse.
The probe into the strange scam began on June 4, 2024, when investigators say a person responded to a social media ad from a company called ‘The Candle Experience 2025’ that was offering hot air balloon rides.
For $45, the person thought they secured a reservation for a ride the next day.
They did indeed get taken for a ride, but their feet remained on solid ground.
“When the victim attended a park in the area of 14th Avenue and Donald Cousens Parkway in the City of Markham for the scheduled ride, they were met by a large number of people who also showed up for a hot air balloon ride,” a York police release explained.
“It was soon discovered the victims had fallen victim to a scam as there were no hot air balloons or staff from ‘The Candle Experience’ present at the park.”
Police say the same thing happened on July 12, when a number of people arrived at the same park expecting a hot air balloon ride that never materialized.
Police advise the following tips to avoid being victimized:
- Look up customer reviews on multiple platforms
- Obtain a physical address and contact information for the company to help verify their
- authenticity
- Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Hot air balloon rides typically cost a few
- hundred dollars
- Confirm your booking by calling or emailing the operator directly. A reputable company will respond to your query promptly