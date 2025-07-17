York police warn of hot air balloon scam

File photo of hot air balloons. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 17, 2025 1:58 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2025 2:55 pm.

These scammers were full of hot air.

York Regional Police say several people were duped out of cold cash after the promise of a hot air balloon ride turned out to be a ruse.

The probe into the strange scam began on June 4, 2024, when investigators say a person responded to a social media ad from a company called ‘The Candle Experience 2025’ that was offering hot air balloon rides.

For $45, the person thought they secured a reservation for a ride the next day.

They did indeed get taken for a ride, but their feet remained on solid ground.

“When the victim attended a park in the area of 14th Avenue and Donald Cousens Parkway in the City of Markham for the scheduled ride, they were met by a large number of people who also showed up for a hot air balloon ride,” a York police release explained.

“It was soon discovered the victims had fallen victim to a scam as there were no hot air balloons or staff from ‘The Candle Experience’ present at the park.”

Police say the same thing happened on July 12, when a number of people arrived at the same park expecting a hot air balloon ride that never materialized.

Police advise the following tips to avoid being victimized:

  • Look up customer reviews on multiple platforms
  • Obtain a physical address and contact information for the company to help verify their
  • authenticity
  • Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Hot air balloon rides typically cost a few
  • hundred dollars
  • Confirm your booking by calling or emailing the operator directly. A reputable company will respond to your query promptly
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman in her 70s fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

updated

3h ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

3h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be 'a reach,' interim TTC CEO says

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added that a 2025 opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'fall is plausible and certainly by year-end.'

1h ago

Thousands of women being turned away from shelters each year as beds decrease: FAO report

Amid a report that shows tens of thousands of women are turned away from shelters every year, a front-line worker who helps women impacted by gender-based violence in Ontario has seen the system fail them...

26m ago

Top Stories

Woman in her 70s fatally stabbed while loading groceries in apparent 'unprovoked' North York stabbing

A woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while she was loading groceries into her vehicle in North York on Thursday morning in what police believe was an unprovoked attack. Officers were called to a...

updated

3h ago

Man shot and killed in Yorkdale Mall parking lot: police

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide outside Yorkdale Mall in North York. Officers were called to the Highway 401 and Dufferin Street area just before 6:15 a.m. on Thursday. Police...

3h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT September opening will be 'a reach,' interim TTC CEO says

Interim TTC CEO Greg Percy added that a 2025 opening of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the 'fall is plausible and certainly by year-end.'

1h ago

Thousands of women being turned away from shelters each year as beds decrease: FAO report

Amid a report that shows tens of thousands of women are turned away from shelters every year, a front-line worker who helps women impacted by gender-based violence in Ontario has seen the system fail them...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

1:07
Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot

A woman was fatally stabbed in North York outside an apartment building in a parking lot.

3h ago

2:29
Police say man in his 20s fatally shot in Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was shot dead in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot and a portion of the shopping centre entrance will remain closed as they continue their investigation.

5h ago

2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

6h ago

0:35
Yorkdale Mall parking lot shooting leaves man dead

A man was shot and killed in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot in North York.

8h ago

2:42
'What tree?': Developer denies chopping down beloved tree

A developer is under investigation after a beloved 80-year-old tree was cut down in Leaside without a permit. Brandon Choghri with how one councillor wants to crack down on builders who break the rules.

22h ago

More Videos