Popular Ontario summer-travel spot sees the most new measles cases for the week

Most new measles cases in Ontario over the past week were reported in a popular summer travel area.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 32 new measles cases, 19 of which are in Huron Perth.

The public health unit located west of Kitchener includes Stratford, known for its annual theatre festival, as well as Lake Huron beach spots including Clinton and Goderich.

That brings Ontario’s total case count to 2,276 since an outbreak began last fall.

Public health experts have encouraged cautious optimism on Ontario’s slowing case counts given the ebb and flow of the highly contagious infectious disease.

Alberta is also battling an outbreak, reaching 1,340 total cases since the outbreak there began in March. It surpassed the United States’ case count earlier this week.

Also this week, New Brunswick declared a measles outbreak and has reported five confirmed cases in the south-central region of the province.